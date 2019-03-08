Advanced search

Bad result for Potters Bar as Folkestone Invicta enjoy flattering win

PUBLISHED: 14:24 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 25 August 2019

Brad Sach hit the bar in the first half against Folkestone. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar Town's stuttering start to the season continued as they went down 4-1 at home to Folkestone Invicta - although the final score did flatter the visitors somewhat.

After an opening week which saw Bar first win at home to Carshalton and then lose away to Cheshunt, they managed to pick up a sensational victory over then leaders East Thurrock United.

But they are still searching for a successive result of any sort after this loss to another one of the Isthmian Premier Division's early pacesetters.

This was Invicta's third win in their opening four games, the other result a 1-1 draw against Leatherhead last week.

It started scrappily although Ryan Young was enjoying considerable success down the flank.

Josh Hutchinson and Bradley Sach combined for the latter to hit an effort that was blocked and shortly after his shot clipped the top of the bar on its way over.

The visitors too hit the woodwork on 36 minutes but unfortunately for the Scholars Scott Heard's header bounced down off the bar and into the net.

Keegan Cole was booked for a dive as he went over in the box while in the same incident Finn O'Mara was helped off with an ankle injury.

Another injury started the second half as George Quarrington-Carter and Johan Ter Horst clashed heads and would eventually see the home defender leave the pitch.

But ahortly after this Bar levelled things up through the potent Hutchinson, his fourth goal of the season.

However, parity didn't last long as Heard doubled his and his team's tally on 62 minutes.

Substitute Ira Jackson put the game beyond doubt with a mazy dribble for the third goal on 76 minutes and with Quarrington-Carter's departure leaving Bar with 10 men, he finished the game off in injury time, pouncing after Heard had flicked the ball on.

The result drops the Scholars down to 10th while Folkestone are up to third.

And it is another side in the play-off places, Enfield Town, who provide the venue and opposition on Monday.

