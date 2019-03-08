‘Bad as it gets’ says Hatfield Town boss Beck

Hatfield Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Winslow United in their Spartan South Midlands League Division One encounter on a wet and windy Saturday.

They took the lead with a penalty from Glenn Draper, who gave Sam Ashmead no chance in the home goal.

But Matt Noot was denied a second by a brilliant save from Ashmead, before the hosts hit back to level.

Matt Cruse’s cross was flicked on by Harry Dalton and Sean Coles lifted the ball over the keeper and off the crossbar for Grant Karwacinski to roll home.

Winslow took the lead as Simon King picked out Alex Kedzierski, who found Ryan Freshwater to drill a shot into the far corner. And the hosts sealed the points minutes into the second half when as Coles was fouled and Freshwater swept home from the spot.

Noot was sent off late on for a second yellow card and Town boss Jason Beck said: “We’ve been in charge 13 games and that was as bad as it gets.”