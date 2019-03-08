Arsenal Amputees and Panshanger’s Peter Monk celebrate League Cup win

Arsenal have been crowned League Cup winners – with a little help from Panshanger Football Club chairman Peter Monk.

Panshanger Football Club chairman Peter Monk was part of the Arsenal Amputee squad that won the EAFA League Cup. Panshanger Football Club chairman Peter Monk was part of the Arsenal Amputee squad that won the EAFA League Cup.

He was part of the Gunners outfit that won the English Amputee Football Association League Cup in a tournament held at Boldmere St Michaels in Sutton Coldfield.

The Arsenal went unbeaten in all eight of their fixtures to finish top of the table on 20 points and lift a historic first piece of silverware.

In total they drew two and won six, including successes against the likes of Brighton, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth, and went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

Monk was part of that impregnable defence but still found time to score in a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

A spokesman for Panshanger FC said: “Congratulations to Peter and the rest of the Arsenal amputee team for an excellent result.”