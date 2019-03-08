Perfect day for Andy Lomas and Potters Bar Town in FA Cup capped by late drama

Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town celebrates scoring the equaliser deep into stoppage time in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Right place, right time maybe but Andy Lomas was clear it was his goal that gave Potters Bar Town a dramatic equaliser and an FA Cup replay against Barnet.

The full-back arrived at the back post in the 101st minute to guide a header goalwards, although it took a heavy touch off Dan Sweeney before beaten Scott Loach.

But he said friends who had backed him to score at any time had their bets settled positively and that was enough to seal a perfect day.

He said: "It was already the biggest game of my football career going into it so to score is the stuff dreams are made of.

"To score in the 101st minute was just unbelievable but it was probably what we deserved at the end of the day.

"I know we did a lot of defending, they had most of the possession, but in terms of chances it was pretty equal.

"I probably shouldn't have been there. I was meant to stay back from the corner but Lee said 'go on, go for it'. And that's how I snuck in late around the back post.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling and I'm now looking forward to the replay."

It was the third time in their four FA Cup matches this year that they have needed a late goal but Lomas said that character is instilled into them by the management.

And he feels that trait could help them in Tuesday's replay at The Hive.

"We tried to keep it at 1-0 for the rest of the game because we sensed we would get one or two chances towards the end," he admitted.

"They seemed to be getting flustered in the last 10 minutes and we just stayed patient.

"That comes from the management. They believe in us and wanted us to go until the very end and you never know.

"It's a big ask but I don't see why not. We came into the game with no fear and after that I don't think there is anything we should be scared of.

"It will be a slightly different game but we'll go there believing we can get a result, definitely."

The occasion itself will be a day that the whole club will remember and Lomas, who has been with the club since 2017 was in whole-hearted agreement.

He said: "The first year I was here was the year we got promoted and obviously there were some pretty special memories.

"We had some turmoil last year with the management leaving but the way we have rebuilt this side is amazing.

"And this FA Cup run will bring lifelong memories and today is one of them.

"For the club, for all the players, I am sure we will remember this forever."