Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town turn their eyes towards the new league season

Published: 10:36 AM August 10, 2021

Cyrus Babaie was on target as Welwyn Garden City closed their pre-season campaign for 2021 with a 2-0 win over Canvey Island. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town finished their pre-season campaign with differing results as thoughts turn to the new league season.

City picked up a 2-0 win at home to Canvey Island, Cyrus Babaie putting them ahead in the first half before Steph Ellery confirmed the victory 12 minutes from time from close range.

Steph Ellery got Welwyn Garden City's second goal in their final pre-season friendly with Canvey Island. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Welwyn kick-off their Southern League Division One Central year with a home game against Thame United on Saturday, kick-off at Herns Lane at 3pm.

Potters Bar meanwhile fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Beaconsfield Town and manager Lee O'Leary felt it was a missed opportunity for some ahead of their start at home to Corinthian Casuals in the Isthmian League Premier Division opener on Saturday.

He is though still highly confident ahead of the new term.

He said: "We have so much quality and a lot of belief in the chaps, I haven't lost confidence in them.

"We just need to regroup and we'll work on that in training this week.

"We'll be ready and there will be a reaction."

The Herts Senior County League also begins on Saturday.