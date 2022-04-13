Welwyn Pegasus Royals end junior football journey with derby day success

Welwyn Pegasus finished their last season at U18 level with a derby win in the Mid Herts Rural Minor League Premier Division.

They beat near rivals Panshanger Panthers to finish off what has been a difficult season.

Freddie Aitken opened the scoring for on 20 minutes, his drive from the edge of the box nestling into the bottom corner, and they doubled their advantage just before half-time, Ola Afolabi heading home a corner off the underside of the crossbar.

The goals continued 10 minutes after the break, Luca Fautrero-Sayer brought down and then converting the penalty for his fourth of the season, but Panshanger were able to pull one back with a super goal, a cross from the right planted beyond Royals' keeper Vinnie Castiglione.

But Pegasus went on to add two further goals, the first a fantastic solo effort by Lounis Guemache as he beat two defenders and the keeper before rolling it home and the fifth and final one from Alex Manhood after a lovely ball down the left by Finlay Kelly.

The U18 Royals management team of Steve Manhood and Richard Wheeler thanked Elliott Sugg and Phil Cracknell for their help with the team as well as the parents who "have been magnificent supporters over the years".

They also praised and thanked all the players, past and present, for their commitment and loyalty over the years.

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Freddie Aitken, Ben Cracknell, Luca Fautrero-Sayer, Finlay Kelly, Toby Golding, Harry Sugg, Joe Ashton, Ola Afolabi, Lounis Guemache, Alex Manhood, Mohamedalie Sesay.

Stevenage Football Club have launched a walking football session in Welwyn Garden City.

Held at Herns Lane, home of Welwyn Garden City Football Club, they take place every Thursday between 10am and 11am and are suited to men and women of all ages and abilities who wish to participate in a slower-paced version of the beautiful game.

A spokesman said: "Walking football offers a multitude of health benefits to older people as well as many psychological and mental health advantages, such as high levels of personal reward and satisfaction with reduced levels of stress and exertion.

"It also gives an often isolated section of the community the chance to become involved in something they really enjoy, make new friends, form lasting relationships with like-minded people and generally improve their social circle and overall quality of life."

To book go to www.officialsoccerschools.co.uk/stevenagefc/