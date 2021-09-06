Potters Bar Town miss out on lucrative FA Cup run after Stowmarket Town loss

Published: 4:08 PM September 6, 2021

Ben Ward-Cochrane scored for Potter Bar Town but they ended down and out of the FA Cup at Stowmarket Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar Town suffered defeat and exit from the FA Cup away to Stowmarket Town.

The 2-1 win for the Old Gold & Blacks counts as an upset with the Suffolk side playing one level below the Scholars in the Isthmian League Division One North.

The hosts had struck early with two goals in the opening 18 minutes, George Bugg and Chirs Casement the scorers, and although Ben Ward-Cochrane hauled Bar back into the game, one minute from half-time, they couldn't find an equaliser to force a reply.

Hatfield Town had better fortune in a cup, beating Ware Sports 1-0 in the first round of the Herts Senior County League Aubrey Cup, and they were joined in the next stage by Cuffley Seniors, 5-1 winners over Chesham United Generals, and Hatfield Athletic, who saw off Stevenage BC 4-2.

Knebworth are out though after losing 2-0 to Hertford Heath and Hatfield United's hopes were ended with a 3-2 defeat at Apsley Argyle after extra time.