Scholars go top of the class after great day out at Bognor

Quentin Monville got the first goal in Potters Bar Town's win at Bognor Regis Town. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

The first part of a busy bank holiday fixture list proved memorable for Potters Bar Town - as they hit the heights of the Isthmian League Premier Division for the first time in their history.

The Scholars won 2-1 away to Bognor Regis Town to make it three wins from four games so far this year, leaving them ahead of Aveley on goal difference.

Quentin Monville put them ahead on 34 minutes and Finlay Titchmarsh doubled their advantage five minutes later, both players also going to two for the season.

Tom Chalaye pulled one back for the hosts in the second half but it was not enough and they fell to a first league defeat of the season.

Potters Bar are back at home on Monday when they host Enfield Town.

The Southern League Premier Division Central saw a first loss of the season for Hitchin Town.

They were beaten 2-1 at Bromsgrove Sporting having played most of the game with 10 men, Lewis Barker shown a straight red card on 12 minutes.

Finley Wilkinson gave them a half-time lead but Bromsgrove hauled them back in the second period, Daniel Sweeney scoring two minutes after the break with Michael Taylor hitting the winner midway through.

Hitchin, who are now down to eighth, host Needham Market at Top Field on Monday.

Royston Town were were in a remarkable six-goal game at home to Stourbridge - although they will be aggrieved not to have taken all three points after being held to a 3-3 draw.

The Crows had got themselves 3-1 in front on 61 minutes thanks to goals from Jarid Robson, Matt Bateman and Kian Harness and with time running out, they were closing in on victory.

However, Gregory Mills pulled one back on 87 minutes and 60 seconds later Stourbridge were level, Joel Kettle with the equaliser.

It leaves Steve Castle's men 14th and without a win in four, this the third score draw in a row.

They go to Bedford Town tomorrow (Monday).

There was a first win of the year for Welwyn Garden City down in Division One Central of the Southern League - as they won 2-1 away to Cirencester Town thanks to two goals in three minutes.

The home side had taken a 1-0 lead at the break courtesy of Levi Irving's goal on the stroke of half-time.

But the Citizens rallied after the break and after Cheyce Grant equalised, Max Jessop bagged the winner, breaking the duck for new manager Max Mitchell.

They will look to continue the progression at home to Ware next, Monday's kick-off at 3pm.

The FA Vase began for some clubs and continued for one, Baldock Town scoring a wonderful come-from-behind success at home to Ipswich Wanderers.

They had trailed 2-0 after just 12 minutes and although Tommy Reynolds pulled one back, by half-time it was 3-1 to the Eastern Counties League visitors.

Lawrence Ajong scored two minutes into the second period to halve the deficit and four minutes later Wanderers were down to 10 men.

Ajong got his second to level a further three minutes later and Dylan Switters completed the comeback five minutes from time.

The Reds go to Long Melford in the second qualifying round on September 24.

Landlords Arlesey Town are out though after a 1-0 reverse away to MK Irish and London Colney's hopes ended in a 4-1 loss at Harefield United.

Bobby Webb got their only goal.

Letchworth Eagles were another side to advance though in their first ever FA Vase game, beating Holland 1-0 away.

They will now go to St Panteleimon in the next round.

Stotfold were away to May & Baker Eastbrook Community and returned with a penalty shoot-out defeat following a 2-2 draw.

Mason Spence and Joe Sutton had twice put them ahead in normal time but the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the final 10 minutes and then two saves to deny Sutton and Codi-Lee Spavins gave them a 4-2 shoot-out victory and a game at home to Colney Heath in the next round.

The Magpies meanwhile were in league action, losing 1-0 away to Shefford Town & Campton, a goal in the dying embers of stoppage time from James Younger robbing them of a point.

All the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division sides are next in action on Saturday.

Baldock host Hoddesdon Town with Arlesey away to Risborough Rangers.

Colney Heath are at home to Crawley Green while London Colney go to Harpenden Town for a big derby clash.

Stotfold are at home to Cockfosters.

Letchworth meanwhile are at home to Moulton in Division One.