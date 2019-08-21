Five things we saw in Welwyn Garden City’s win at Biggleswade

Published: 4:23 PM August 21, 2019 Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020

One win is good but two and you’re heading towards a sequence. That’s the case after Welwyn Garden City’s 3-1 success at Biggleswade but it was backed up by a brilliant performance in the first half at Langford Road. Here Welwyn Hatfield Times’ Neil Metcalfe gathers a few of his thoughts following the game.

1) Defensive Welwyn - I clocked WGC twice during pre-season and the one thing that I kept thinking was "well, their defensive is excellent but I can't see them getting too many goals this year". Cue three goals in 22 minutes to show you exactly what I know.

It has to be said though that while they have found the goal-scoring touch, and they could have had a whole heap more too, they still retained their solid base that was evident during the friendlies.

It won't always work out, that's the nature of football. There will be days when the defence ships a load and others when the attack draw blanks after blanks. But regardless of that, on this showing you can see them getting more positive results than not.

2) Eusebio Da Silva - I said in my player ratings that he could have easily had six goals in the game, not just the two he ended up with, and that fact was the reason he was playing for Welwyn Garden City and not Manchester City.

I wasn't being nasty when I said that either and I hope that people didn't take it that way, but he was such a livewire throughout and the fact he was continually getting into those positions is hugely positive.

Going back to point above, he came back to the club just after those two games I'd seen in pre-season and on this form he could prove to be the signing of the season as he offers that attacking edge they needed.

And any player behind him in midfield now knows that all they have to do is put the ball in the correct area and he will do the rest. And man should he should start to take those chances, watch Welwyn fly.

3) Squad goals - The performance against Biggleswade was excellent, especially in that first half. Whether it was in open play or via dead-ball situations, they seemed to create chances at will and every single player was on superb form.

But take a moment to consider who was missing. There was no Dave Keenleyside, no Charlie Payne, no Jon Sexton and no Jordan Lawal and that's off the top of my head. The bench was strong too and there are even players out on loan at places like Harpenden so it shows the strength in depth flowing throughout the Herns Lane club.

I even spoke to Sexton after the game and said even though he is available for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Wingate, he may not get back in the team. And that could hold true to many players.

Keeping them all happy will be a big test for City boss Nick Ironton.

4) The boss - Talking of the manager reminds me of a wonderful moment roughly eight minutes from half-time.

Already leading 3-0 it was the first time in the entire half that Welwyn took their foot off the gas and from the other side of the pitch to me there was a howl of annoyance and I looked across to see Ironton bouncing up and down and from foot to foot screaming to "keep the ball", literally hopping mad.

But it was a window into his psyche and a clue as to the winning mentality that he has. That can surely only be a good thing for the club.

5) New laws - The new law in particular that I'm noticing most often this season is where a substituted player leaves the field at the nearest point. Well I say noticing, it's more that I'm not noticing it at all. Didn't see it once on Tuesday night and haven't seen it all in any game I've been to this year.

To be honest it is a bit of a daft rule anyway, most of the ones they've brought in this season are, but there could have been one or two occasions at Langford Road where perhaps it could and maybe should have been applied to speed things up.

I can't blame the referees mind. They've been given so many things to do these days that it's not surprising that something as generally pointless as this is hidden in the deepest reaches of their mind.

Sadly it'll probably be just another thing they get needlessly pulled up about by an assessor.