First taste of silverware this year for Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 20:15 14 May 2019

Welwyn Garden City's Reg Collins received the Maurice Watson Shield.

Welwyn Garden City picked up their first bit of silverware for the season with victory in the Maurice Watson Shield.

The competition was held at St Albans Bowls Club on a mixed day in terms of weather conditions but the quartet of J.Kilmister, Reg Collins, R.Edwards and D.Hegarty bowled WGC to victory, a first in the event for 17 years.

In other results both of the weekend friendlies, against Hitchin and Sawbridgeworth, ended in defeats.

However, there was better news in the East Herts League where WGC Lions took four points from a possible six against Ware Wolves while the WGC Tigers took the lot in their game against Rye Park.

In the National Club Two Fours preliminary round, WGC beat Royston by one shot but Robert West and Katharine Taylor lost by the same margin in the National Family Pairs.

The club are holding an open day on Saturday for anyone who wants to give bowls a go, starting at 2pm.

