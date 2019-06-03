News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
First senior open held at Brookmans Park Golf Club considered a hit

Published: 2:37 PM June 3, 2019    Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020
Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture

Brookmans Park Golf Club have hailed their inaugural Senior Open as a huge success.

The event, held at the Golf Club Road based course, saw players from the home club joined by senior golfers from 30 other sides for a perfect day in ideal weather conditions.

The course was in great condition, especially the greens which received votes of praise from many of the visiting golfers.

In a tightly fought competition only a couple of shots separated the top six teams and the eventual winning team was Kevin Thorn and Rod Forster from Brookmans Park.

They were very closely followed by Raymond Sammons and Steven Rogers from Royston who in turn were just ahead of Mark Lavender from Sidcup and Terry Hyde from Royal Blackheath Artisans.

Brookmans' club captain Dave Lines presented the prizes to the winners with the ceremony followed by a lunch.

