Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

First senior open held at Brookmans Park Golf Club considered a hit

PUBLISHED: 15:37 03 June 2019

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Archant

Brookmans Park Golf Club have hailed their inaugural Senior Open as a huge success.

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALLBrookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The event, held at the Golf Club Road based course, saw players from the home club joined by senior golfers from 30 other sides for a perfect day in ideal weather conditions.

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALLBrookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

The course was in great condition, especially the greens which received votes of praise from many of the visiting golfers.

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALLBrookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

In a tightly fought competition only a couple of shots separated the top six teams and the eventual winning team was Kevin Thorn and Rod Forster from Brookmans Park.

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALLBrookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

They were very closely followed by Raymond Sammons and Steven Rogers from Royston who in turn were just ahead of Mark Lavender from Sidcup and Terry Hyde from Royal Blackheath Artisans.

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALLBrookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Brookmans' club captain Dave Lines presented the prizes to the winners with the ceremony followed by a lunch.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page

Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

First senior open held at Brookmans Park Golf Club considered a hit

Brookmans Park Golf Club hailed a successful first running of their first senior open event. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Herts Citizens Advice given £260,000 grant to help fight against county’s fraudsters

Over a six month period in 2018, there were 6,272 frauds recorded across Herts

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn claim derby scalp as Potters Bar slump to defeat

WGC V Potters Bar - Matthew Grant batting for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists