Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fine finish to 2018 for Neil Hume and Garden City Runners

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2019

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume, Tim Cooke, Dawn Redwood, Kath Evans, Elaine Giles, Tom Parmley, Charlotte Jones, and Maureen Steed at the Buntingford Year End 10.

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume, Tim Cooke, Dawn Redwood, Kath Evans, Elaine Giles, Tom Parmley, Charlotte Jones, and Maureen Steed at the Buntingford Year End 10.

Archant

Neil Hume helped bring 2018 to a perfect close for Garden City Runners – with victory in the Buntingford Tear End 10.

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume shows off his medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.Garden City Runners' Neil Hume shows off his medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.

He clocked 56 minutes 45 seconds to break the tape first at the event.

It wasn’t the only success though as Becca Hayden was the third senior woman to finish in 1:12:15, a time also good enough for ninth overall in the women’s race.

Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden shows off her medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden shows off her medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.

It was her first time over the course and she said: “From start to finish the marshals were very supportive, and the course was hilly but very lovely, combining the town with the countryside.

“I would definitely recommend it. It’s a great way to end the year.”

Garden City Runners' Dawn Redwood, Tom Parmley, Elaine Giles, Maureen Steed, Kath Evans, and Charlotte Jones at the Buntingford Year End 10.Garden City Runners' Dawn Redwood, Tom Parmley, Elaine Giles, Maureen Steed, Kath Evans, and Charlotte Jones at the Buntingford Year End 10.

For Chris Jones Buntingford marked his first road race since surgery in October to fix a groin injury.

And so he was naturally happy with his progress as he finished in 1:02:13 for 22nd overall.

His first goal in 2019 is a spring marathon.

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Welwyn Garden City hero saves children from fire

The fire took place on Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Right: Conner Martin, who heroically helped rescue two children from the burning house. Picture: Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City war hero wins £150,000 in lottery bet

A Welwyn Garden City man has won big on an Irish lotto bet.

Fine finish to 2018 for Neil Hume and Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume, Tim Cooke, Dawn Redwood, Kath Evans, Elaine Giles, Tom Parmley, Charlotte Jones, and Maureen Steed at the Buntingford Year End 10.

Suspended sentence for Welwyn Garden City man over ABH offence

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Reports of three hurling abuse in Hatfield supermarket

Asda Hatfield

Police CCTV appeal in connection with Potters Bar burglary attempt

Do you recognise this person? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists