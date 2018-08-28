Fine finish to 2018 for Neil Hume and Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume, Tim Cooke, Dawn Redwood, Kath Evans, Elaine Giles, Tom Parmley, Charlotte Jones, and Maureen Steed at the Buntingford Year End 10. Archant

Neil Hume helped bring 2018 to a perfect close for Garden City Runners – with victory in the Buntingford Tear End 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden City Runners' Neil Hume shows off his medal from the Buntingford Year End 10. Garden City Runners' Neil Hume shows off his medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.

He clocked 56 minutes 45 seconds to break the tape first at the event.

It wasn’t the only success though as Becca Hayden was the third senior woman to finish in 1:12:15, a time also good enough for ninth overall in the women’s race.

Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden shows off her medal from the Buntingford Year End 10. Garden City Runners' Becca Hayden shows off her medal from the Buntingford Year End 10.

It was her first time over the course and she said: “From start to finish the marshals were very supportive, and the course was hilly but very lovely, combining the town with the countryside.

“I would definitely recommend it. It’s a great way to end the year.”

Garden City Runners' Dawn Redwood, Tom Parmley, Elaine Giles, Maureen Steed, Kath Evans, and Charlotte Jones at the Buntingford Year End 10. Garden City Runners' Dawn Redwood, Tom Parmley, Elaine Giles, Maureen Steed, Kath Evans, and Charlotte Jones at the Buntingford Year End 10.

For Chris Jones Buntingford marked his first road race since surgery in October to fix a groin injury.

And so he was naturally happy with his progress as he finished in 1:02:13 for 22nd overall.

His first goal in 2019 is a spring marathon.