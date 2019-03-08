Perfect end to the season as Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hold finals day

Shire Park Bowls Club finished their season with a hard-fought finals day. Archant

Glorious weather provided the perfect backdrop for finals day at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin)

Men's finalists, Mike Howe and Andy Wells with Fred Goodege as marker at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) finals day. Men's finalists, Mike Howe and Andy Wells with Fred Goodege as marker at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) finals day.

In the Mens Final, Andy Wells beat Mike Howe 21-15 before teaming up with Martyn Reeve in the pairs to overcome Howe and John Hastings.

That game proved to be the closest contest of the day, winning 21-20 by the tightest of measures in the extra end.

In the Ladies final Laura Hastings beat Joan Pinnell 21-17 but then lost 16-12 to Howe in the Three Wood.

Ian Kirsch claimed the Novices by winning 21-7 against David Howson.

It was a busy day for Gus Edwards who arrived after losing the Welwyn Hatfield Men's final 21-14 to WGC's Steven Roach in the morning.

But he had better luck in his three club finals, winning two of them.

He defeated Martyn Reeve 21-16 in the Men's Handicap and Tom Brown 18-9 in the Two Wood but lost 40-33 to Ali Hamed in the Fixed Jack.