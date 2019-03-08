Perfect end to the season as Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hold finals day
PUBLISHED: 06:52 26 September 2019
Glorious weather provided the perfect backdrop for finals day at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin)
In the Mens Final, Andy Wells beat Mike Howe 21-15 before teaming up with Martyn Reeve in the pairs to overcome Howe and John Hastings.
That game proved to be the closest contest of the day, winning 21-20 by the tightest of measures in the extra end.
In the Ladies final Laura Hastings beat Joan Pinnell 21-17 but then lost 16-12 to Howe in the Three Wood.
Ian Kirsch claimed the Novices by winning 21-7 against David Howson.
It was a busy day for Gus Edwards who arrived after losing the Welwyn Hatfield Men's final 21-14 to WGC's Steven Roach in the morning.
But he had better luck in his three club finals, winning two of them.
He defeated Martyn Reeve 21-16 in the Men's Handicap and Tom Brown 18-9 in the Two Wood but lost 40-33 to Ali Hamed in the Fixed Jack.