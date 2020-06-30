Faldo Series continues golf’s return to action with record field heading to Brocket Hall

Golf has certainly roared back to life after the coronavirus lockdown – and if you needed proof of that then the number of entrants for the Faldo Series at Brocket Hall is perfect.

A record field of 156 will take to the fairways and greens of the Melbourne Club on Monday to battle for the England South II Boys & England Girls Championship.

It is the first stage of the prestigious worldwide junior tournament, set to culminate in the Europe Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in Abu Dhabi in November.

There will be six more events across the British Isles following the three-day opener at the Lemsford course.

The series for elite junior golfers comes with the tagline ‘for tomorrow’s champions’ and was founded by Welwyn Garden City’s Sir Nick Faldo.

He said: “It’s amazing to be back, especially with such great enthusiasm from our players to get back and play competitive golf.

“Given the circumstances we’ve experienced this year, the series is proud to be able host events again and with our most competitive fields and record numbers, it is very promising for the future of the game.

“Brocket Hall always delivers a fantastic experience for the series players and to be back here and launching the start of the 24th Faldo Series is pretty special.

“This event will always be remembered for very different reasons, in particular as it marks our biggest ever field at an event and we can’t wait to see some great golf unfold over the coming days.”

Organisers have made sure the health, safety and wellbeing of all players and staff at each event will remain uncompromised and have been working closely with the venues and others, such as the R&A and England Golf, to ensure each event on the updated schedule will closely align with the guidelines and social distancing measures in place under government regulations.

It follows on from one of the most successful runnings of the event in 2019, won thanks to a wonderful eight-under-par final round by Arron Edwards-Hill.

The series has had proven success as a pathway for players to reach the top levels of the game.

Notable alumni over the years include major winners Rory McIlroy, Danny Willet and Yani Tseng.