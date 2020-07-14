Advanced search

Faldo Series provides joy for Ellen Hume and Reis Stuart

PUBLISHED: 06:59 15 July 2020

Category winners at the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall: Girls� Under-21: The top three girls in the U16 and U21 categories at the Faldo Series England Girls Championship at Brocket Hall: Grace Rigby-Walden, Rachel Mackinlay, Louise Burke (U16), Ella Hammond-Baveystock, Hannah Screen, Ellen Hume. Picture: FALDO SERIES

Category winners at the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall: Girls' Under-21: The top three girls in the U16 and U21 categories at the Faldo Series England Girls Championship at Brocket Hall: Grace Rigby-Walden, Rachel Mackinlay, Louise Burke (U16), Ella Hammond-Baveystock, Hannah Screen, Ellen Hume. Picture: FALDO SERIES

There was plenty of success for golfers from Welwyn Garden City as the Faldo Series arrived at Brocket Hall.

Category winners at the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall: Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart (U16), Jack Bigham of Harpenden (U18) and Corey Neville (winner). Picture: FALDO SERIESCategory winners at the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall: Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart (U16), Jack Bigham of Harpenden (U18) and Corey Neville (winner). Picture: FALDO SERIES

Ellen Hume was the big winner in the girls’ competition at the three-day event, the Mill Green Golf Club star claiming the U21 England South II Girls Championship title.

Meanwhile Welwyn Garden City Golf Club’s Reis Stuart, a member at the same club where series founder Sir Nick Faldo played, took the U16 boys’ crown.

And more Hertfordshire joy came in the shape of Harpenden’s Jack Bigham who won the U18 age group.

All three will now go on to play in the series’ European final, scheduled for November at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

Corey Neville, winner of the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall. Picture: FALDO SERIESCorey Neville, winner of the 2020 Faldo Series England South II Championship at Brocket Hall. Picture: FALDO SERIES

Corey Neville of Northamptonshire County won the U21 boys’ title while Dorset’s Louise Burke lifted the corresponding girls title.

Played over the Lemsford club’s Melbourne Course, Hume’s victory was built on a fabulous five-under-par second round of 68 following a 74 the day before.

And she held her nerve over the final 18 holes to beat the challenge of Berkhamsted’s Hannah Screen, holding on for one-shot victory.

The host club’s Sophia Fullbrook finished 12th while Millie Pratten of Essendon Country Club finished a further three shots adrift in 16th.

Stuart meanwhile went into the final round with a three-shot lead and by the end he had extended that by one, finishing the tournament one-under-par and tied for fourth overall.

Bigham, once a Redbourn junior, was three shots ahead of him in second overall thanks to a closing round of 69.

Mill Green’s Adam Tridgell was tied for 16th on five-over Bigham’s brother, Harry, came in 26th.

Essendon quartet Max Shirvell, Daniel Keyser, Adam Le Vey and Toby Shirvell also beat the cut and played all three rounds as did Noah Hume of Mill Green.

Series director Matthew Faldo said: “It’s amazing to kick off the Series and the week at Brocket Hall has really set the tone for the rest of the season.

“With a record-breaking field of 156 and some truly talented players, it is exciting to have the Faldo Series back with such optimism in light of the current circumstances.

“This was the first time the Series has played on the Melbourne Course and it certainly did not disappoint.

“We want to congratulate both Corey and Ellen as well as passing on our congratulations to Jack, Reis, Louise and all her fellow girl qualifiers for their successes too.”

He also praised Brocket Hall staff who went “above and beyond to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all players and staff at the event remained uncompromised, with sanitisation stations, social distancing and reduced touch points implemented”.

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

WGC@100: Do you remember Welwyn Stores?

Welwyn Stores (later John Lewis) was designed by Louis de Soissons. Pictured here in the 1920s.

Most Read

