Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart among the winners at the Faldo Series

Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart (second from left) was among the winners at the Faldo Series at Brocket Hall. - Credit: FALDO SERIES

Welwyn Garden City Golf Club's Reis Suart lifted one title and came within a whisker of another in a major junior golf tournament bearing the name of his most-famous predecessors.

The Faldo Series, conceived by Sir Nick Faldo to help develop tomorrow’s champions and grow the game, was holding the finals of its 24th and 25th tournaments at Brocket Hall with 65 of the country's top juniors taking part.

And Suart took the win in the U16 Boys for the 24th iteration with a score of two-under-par, five shots clear of second-placed Harley Smith.

He had gone into the third and final day two shots behind the leader Jamie Van Wyk. Suart managed a par-round of 72 while Van Wijk had a day to forget with an 80.

However the WGC man was overtaken by Ben Loveard and eventual champion Patience Rhodes to finish third overall.

Faye Wheatley made it a stunning three days for the girls by also claiming the 25th edition.

Rhodes said: "At the start of the week my goal was simply to win the U16 category and suddenly I found myself stood on the 18th on the final day winning by two.

"I’ll practice hard in the off season to prepare myself fully for the next Faldo Series season and I can’t wait to get started with qualifiers again.”

Wheatley added: "I really felt it was won and lost on the greens. They ran true and fast so I knew if I could putt well I’d be up there at the end and that’s what I did.

"I’ll continue to work hard on my game as one of my biggest goals for next year now is to come back and defend my title.”

Faldo Series director, Matthew Faldo, said: “Although under different circumstances to our usual grand final venue in the Middle East, it is in many ways fitting to bring it back to just down the road from where Dad played his golf and began his own career.

“It’s inspiring to see it come full circle and see players start their own golfing careers from here.

"Faye and Patience both showed something very special to post such competitive scores out there.

"It demonstrates the quality of the players as well as the excitement around the girls' game right now, something the Series has long championed."