FA Trophy: Potters Bar Town, Hitchin Town and Royston Town find out third round qualifying fate

Hitchin Town have been drawn at home in the FA Trophy. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The draw for the third round qualifying of the FA Trophy has been kind to Hitchin Town and Potters Bar Town but Royston Town face a road trip.

All three teams enter the competition at this stage and the draw has given the Canaries and the Scholars home ties.

Hitchin will face Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Redditch United at Top Field, the sides set to come together at the same venue later in the month.

Potters Bar meanwhile will host the side who knocked Mark Burke's men out of the FA Cup, Heybridge Swifts. The Essex side play their football in the Isthmian League Division One North, one level below Sammy Moore's team.

Royston will also face a Southern League divisional rival although unlike Hitchin, they will be on the road after being drawn away to Stratford Town.

The first league meeting between the two is also at Knights Lane but not until November 26.

Elsewhere Hebburn Town are at home to Warrington Town while South Shields go to Stalybridge Celtic.

Matches will take place on Saturday, October 8 with the winners of each tie pocketing £2,450 while the losers will take home £625.

FA Trophy third round qualifying (in full)

1 Nantwich Town v Warrington Rylands

2 Marine v Radcliffe

3 HEBBURN TOWN v Warrington Town

4 Ashton United v Dunston

5 Macclesfield v Bamber Bridge

6 Hyde United v Colne

7 Runcorn Linnets v Ossett United

8 Guiseley v Whitby Town

9 Morpeth Town v Lancaster City

10 FC United of Manchester v Liversedge

11 Stalybridge Celtic v SOUTH SHIELDS

12 Clitheroe v Marske United

13 Atherton Collieries v Leek Town

14 Stratford Town v ROYSTON TOWN

15 Leiston v Evesham United

16 Gainsborough Trinity v Barwell

17 Loughborough Dynamo v Worksop Town

18 Coalville Town v Ilkeston Town

19 Lincoln United v Wroxham

20 Nuneaton Borough v Hinckley LR

21 Needham Market v Stourbridge

22 HITCHIN TOWN v Redditch United

23 Spalding United v Stafford Rangers

24 Belper Town v St Ives Town

25 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Tamworth

26 Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown

27 Matlock Town v Sutton Coldfield Town

28 Stowmarket Town v Mickleover

29 Basford Untied v Harborough Town

30 Bedford Town v Alvechurch

31 Rushall Olympic v Hednesford Town

32 Carshalton Athletic v Cray Valley (PM)

33 Harlow Town v Hornchurch

34 Hayes & Yeading United v New Salamis

35 Burgess Hill Town v Hanworth Villa

36 Hendon v Binfield

37 Haringey Borough v Brightlingsea Regent

38 Uxbridge v Walton & Hersham

39 Ashford United v Kings Langley

40 Hanwell Town v Cray Wanderers

41 Grays Athletic v Faversham Town

42 Horsham v Aveley

43 Billericay Town v Margate

44 Beaconsfield Town v Hartley Wintney

45 Metropolitan Police v Hastings United

46 Witham Town v AFC Dunstable

47 Lewes v Sevenoaks Town

48 Corinthian Casuals v Harrow Borough

49 Herne Bay v Bishop’s Stortford

50 Enfield Town v Chesham United

51 POTTERS BAR TOWN v Heybridge Swifts

52 Folkestone Invicta v Whitehawk

53 Kingstonian v Wingate & Finchley

54 Bognor Regis Town v Bowers & Pitsea

55 Canvey Island v Bracknell Town

56 Plymouth Parkway v Dorchester Town

57 Merthyr Town v AFC Totton

58 Truro City v Salisbury

59 Yate Town v Weston Super Mare

60 Tavistock v Melksham Town

61 Swindon Supermarine v Cirencester Town

62 Bristol Manor Farm v Gosport Borough

63 North Leigh v Tiverton Town

64 Winchester City v Poole Town