FA Trophy: Potters Bar Town, Hitchin Town and Royston Town find out third round qualifying fate
- Credit: PETER ELSE
The draw for the third round qualifying of the FA Trophy has been kind to Hitchin Town and Potters Bar Town but Royston Town face a road trip.
All three teams enter the competition at this stage and the draw has given the Canaries and the Scholars home ties.
Hitchin will face Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Redditch United at Top Field, the sides set to come together at the same venue later in the month.
Potters Bar meanwhile will host the side who knocked Mark Burke's men out of the FA Cup, Heybridge Swifts. The Essex side play their football in the Isthmian League Division One North, one level below Sammy Moore's team.
Royston will also face a Southern League divisional rival although unlike Hitchin, they will be on the road after being drawn away to Stratford Town.
The first league meeting between the two is also at Knights Lane but not until November 26.
Elsewhere Hebburn Town are at home to Warrington Town while South Shields go to Stalybridge Celtic.
Matches will take place on Saturday, October 8 with the winners of each tie pocketing £2,450 while the losers will take home £625.
FA Trophy third round qualifying (in full)
1 Nantwich Town v Warrington Rylands
2 Marine v Radcliffe
3 HEBBURN TOWN v Warrington Town
4 Ashton United v Dunston
5 Macclesfield v Bamber Bridge
6 Hyde United v Colne
7 Runcorn Linnets v Ossett United
8 Guiseley v Whitby Town
9 Morpeth Town v Lancaster City
10 FC United of Manchester v Liversedge
11 Stalybridge Celtic v SOUTH SHIELDS
12 Clitheroe v Marske United
13 Atherton Collieries v Leek Town
14 Stratford Town v ROYSTON TOWN
15 Leiston v Evesham United
16 Gainsborough Trinity v Barwell
17 Loughborough Dynamo v Worksop Town
18 Coalville Town v Ilkeston Town
19 Lincoln United v Wroxham
20 Nuneaton Borough v Hinckley LR
21 Needham Market v Stourbridge
22 HITCHIN TOWN v Redditch United
23 Spalding United v Stafford Rangers
24 Belper Town v St Ives Town
25 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Tamworth
26 Bromsgrove Sporting v Chasetown
27 Matlock Town v Sutton Coldfield Town
28 Stowmarket Town v Mickleover
29 Basford Untied v Harborough Town
30 Bedford Town v Alvechurch
31 Rushall Olympic v Hednesford Town
32 Carshalton Athletic v Cray Valley (PM)
33 Harlow Town v Hornchurch
34 Hayes & Yeading United v New Salamis
35 Burgess Hill Town v Hanworth Villa
36 Hendon v Binfield
37 Haringey Borough v Brightlingsea Regent
38 Uxbridge v Walton & Hersham
39 Ashford United v Kings Langley
40 Hanwell Town v Cray Wanderers
41 Grays Athletic v Faversham Town
42 Horsham v Aveley
43 Billericay Town v Margate
44 Beaconsfield Town v Hartley Wintney
45 Metropolitan Police v Hastings United
46 Witham Town v AFC Dunstable
47 Lewes v Sevenoaks Town
48 Corinthian Casuals v Harrow Borough
49 Herne Bay v Bishop’s Stortford
50 Enfield Town v Chesham United
51 POTTERS BAR TOWN v Heybridge Swifts
52 Folkestone Invicta v Whitehawk
53 Kingstonian v Wingate & Finchley
54 Bognor Regis Town v Bowers & Pitsea
55 Canvey Island v Bracknell Town
56 Plymouth Parkway v Dorchester Town
57 Merthyr Town v AFC Totton
58 Truro City v Salisbury
59 Yate Town v Weston Super Mare
60 Tavistock v Melksham Town
61 Swindon Supermarine v Cirencester Town
62 Bristol Manor Farm v Gosport Borough
63 North Leigh v Tiverton Town
64 Winchester City v Poole Town