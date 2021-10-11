Home comforts for some after FA Trophy third qualifying round draw

Published: 1:51 PM October 11, 2021

Jack Vasey scored the third and final goal for Welwyn Garden City in their win over Ashford Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy has thrown up some interesting ties.

Set to be played on Saturday, October 30, there are home ties for each of Hitchin Town, Potters Bar Town, Royston Town and St Ives Town but Welwyn Garden City will be on their travels.

The step three clubs all enter the competition at this stage and the four above will all play divisional rivals.

The Southern League Premier Division Central trio of Hitchin, Royston and St Ives face Leiston, Stratford Town and Needham Market while Isthmian League Premier Division Potters Bar are at home to Haringey Borough.

WGC will also be up against a side who battle the Scholars in the league, Merstham their opponents.

Welwyn had advanced to this stage with a penalty shoot-out win over Hythe Town and a more comfortable 3-0 success over Ashford Town (Middx) on Saturday, both matches at Herns Lane.

The winners of each tie will receive £2,450 while the losers will walk away with £625.





FA Trophy 2020-2021 third qualifying round draw in full:

1 Bridlington Town v Marske United

2 Marine v South Shields

3 HEBBURN TOWN v Warrington Town

4 Morpeth Town v Pickering Town

5 Bootle v Widnes

6 Stalybridge Celtic v Yorkshire Amateur

7 Shildon v Whitby Town

8 Dunston v Bamber Bridge

9 Runcorn Linnets v FC United of Manchester

10 Buxton v Colne

11 Ashton United v Atherton Collieries

12 Witton Albion v Lancaster City

13 Hyde United v Mossley

14 Radcliffe v Frickley Athletic

15 Liversedge v Scarborough Athletic

16 Spalding United v Tamworth

17 Wisbech Town v Biggleswade Town

18 Lowestoft Town v Yaxley

19 Sutton Coldfield Town v Newcastle Town

20 HITCHIN TOWN v Leiston

21 Redditch United v Stourbridge

22 Gainsborough Trinity v Coalville Town

23 Mickleover v Grantham Town

24 Chasetown v Alvechurch

25 Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports

26 ROYSTON TOWN v Stratford Town

27 Carlton Town v Kidsgrove Athletic

28 Sporting Khalsa v Rushall Olympic

29 Corby Town v Banbury United

30 Nantwich Town v Barwell

31 Soham Town Rangers v Nuneaton Borough

32 Matlock Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

33 ST IVES TOWN v Needham Market

34 Bedford Town v Stafford Rangers

35 Bromsgrove Sporting v Ilkeston Town

36 Basford United v Leek Town

37 Bishop’s Stortford v Lewes

38 Faversham Town v Leatherhead

39 Margate v Beaconsfield Town

40 Herne Bay v Binfield

41 Cray Wanderers v Kings Langley

42 East Thurrock United v Kingstonian

43 Hastings United v Felixstowe & Walton United

44 Enfield Town v Metropolitan Police

45 Witham Town v Hanwell Town

46 Farnborough v Bowers & Pitsea

47 Horsham v Carshalton Athletic

48 Chipstead v Whitehawk

49 Corinthian Casuals v Cheshunt

50 Merstham v WELWYN GARDEN CITY

51 Heybridge Swifts v Hayes & Yeading United

52 Marlow v Westfield

53 POTTERS BAR TOWN v Haringey Borough

54 Chertsey Town v Worthing

55 South Park v Harrow Borough

56 Folkestone Invicta v Hendon

57 Walton Casuals v Great Wakering Rovers

58 Wingate & Finchley v Hornchurch

59 Staines Town v Brightlingsea Regent

60 Bedfont Sports Club v Harlow Town

61 Brentwood Town v AFC Sudbury

62 Northwood v Berkhamsted

63 Bognor Regis Town v Waltham Abbey

64 Chesham United v Bracknell Town

65 Uxbridge v Basildon United

66 Canvey Island v Burgess Hill Town

67 Weston Super Mare v Taunton Town

68 Thame United v Wimborne Town

69 AFC Totton v Dorchester Town

70 Paulton Rovers v Larkhall Athletic

71 Gosport Borough v Salisbury

72 Truro City v Cirencester Town

73 Yate Town v Willand Rovers

74 Tiverton Town v Swindon Supermarine

75 Frome Town v Poole Town

76 Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town

77 Cinderford Town v Thatcham Town

78 Hartley Wintney v Melksham Town