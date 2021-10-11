Home comforts for some after FA Trophy third qualifying round draw
The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy has thrown up some interesting ties.
Set to be played on Saturday, October 30, there are home ties for each of Hitchin Town, Potters Bar Town, Royston Town and St Ives Town but Welwyn Garden City will be on their travels.
The step three clubs all enter the competition at this stage and the four above will all play divisional rivals.
The Southern League Premier Division Central trio of Hitchin, Royston and St Ives face Leiston, Stratford Town and Needham Market while Isthmian League Premier Division Potters Bar are at home to Haringey Borough.
WGC will also be up against a side who battle the Scholars in the league, Merstham their opponents.
Welwyn had advanced to this stage with a penalty shoot-out win over Hythe Town and a more comfortable 3-0 success over Ashford Town (Middx) on Saturday, both matches at Herns Lane.
The winners of each tie will receive £2,450 while the losers will walk away with £625.
FA Trophy 2020-2021 third qualifying round draw in full:
1 Bridlington Town v Marske United
2 Marine v South Shields
3 HEBBURN TOWN v Warrington Town
4 Morpeth Town v Pickering Town
5 Bootle v Widnes
6 Stalybridge Celtic v Yorkshire Amateur
7 Shildon v Whitby Town
8 Dunston v Bamber Bridge
9 Runcorn Linnets v FC United of Manchester
10 Buxton v Colne
11 Ashton United v Atherton Collieries
12 Witton Albion v Lancaster City
13 Hyde United v Mossley
14 Radcliffe v Frickley Athletic
15 Liversedge v Scarborough Athletic
16 Spalding United v Tamworth
17 Wisbech Town v Biggleswade Town
18 Lowestoft Town v Yaxley
19 Sutton Coldfield Town v Newcastle Town
20 HITCHIN TOWN v Leiston
21 Redditch United v Stourbridge
22 Gainsborough Trinity v Coalville Town
23 Mickleover v Grantham Town
24 Chasetown v Alvechurch
25 Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports
26 ROYSTON TOWN v Stratford Town
27 Carlton Town v Kidsgrove Athletic
28 Sporting Khalsa v Rushall Olympic
29 Corby Town v Banbury United
30 Nantwich Town v Barwell
31 Soham Town Rangers v Nuneaton Borough
32 Matlock Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
33 ST IVES TOWN v Needham Market
34 Bedford Town v Stafford Rangers
35 Bromsgrove Sporting v Ilkeston Town
36 Basford United v Leek Town
37 Bishop’s Stortford v Lewes
38 Faversham Town v Leatherhead
39 Margate v Beaconsfield Town
40 Herne Bay v Binfield
41 Cray Wanderers v Kings Langley
42 East Thurrock United v Kingstonian
43 Hastings United v Felixstowe & Walton United
44 Enfield Town v Metropolitan Police
45 Witham Town v Hanwell Town
46 Farnborough v Bowers & Pitsea
47 Horsham v Carshalton Athletic
48 Chipstead v Whitehawk
49 Corinthian Casuals v Cheshunt
50 Merstham v WELWYN GARDEN CITY
51 Heybridge Swifts v Hayes & Yeading United
52 Marlow v Westfield
53 POTTERS BAR TOWN v Haringey Borough
54 Chertsey Town v Worthing
55 South Park v Harrow Borough
56 Folkestone Invicta v Hendon
57 Walton Casuals v Great Wakering Rovers
58 Wingate & Finchley v Hornchurch
59 Staines Town v Brightlingsea Regent
60 Bedfont Sports Club v Harlow Town
61 Brentwood Town v AFC Sudbury
62 Northwood v Berkhamsted
63 Bognor Regis Town v Waltham Abbey
64 Chesham United v Bracknell Town
65 Uxbridge v Basildon United
66 Canvey Island v Burgess Hill Town
67 Weston Super Mare v Taunton Town
68 Thame United v Wimborne Town
69 AFC Totton v Dorchester Town
70 Paulton Rovers v Larkhall Athletic
71 Gosport Borough v Salisbury
72 Truro City v Cirencester Town
73 Yate Town v Willand Rovers
74 Tiverton Town v Swindon Supermarine
75 Frome Town v Poole Town
76 Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town
77 Cinderford Town v Thatcham Town
78 Hartley Wintney v Melksham Town
