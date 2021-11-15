FA Trophy draw sends Welwyn Garden City towards another giant-killing
- Credit: PETER SHORT
Welwyn Garden City have a trip to another step three side ahead of them after the draw for the second round of the FA Trophy.
They go to Southern League Premier Division Central side Needham Market on Saturday, November 27, having already disposed of two sides from the Isthmian League Premier Division, a similar standard.
The latest were Carshalton Athletic who were dumped out 2-1 on Saturday at Herns Lane, Jay Rolfe and Ben Spaul getting the goals.
Needham Market sit second from bottom of their table, goal difference giving them the edge over basement club Hitchin Town.
Potters Bar Town and Bedford Town have both been included in the draw after their game on Saturday was abandoned in the 93rd minute.
The Scholars were leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of a Ben Ward-Cochrane goal.
The FA have yet to make a decision on what happens next but options include booting both teams out, replaying the game or sending one of them through, most likely Potters Bar.
National League South are waiting for the outcome with the Irons at home in round two.
St Albans City have been given a tough draw as they look to emulate their FA Cup successes.
They will go to divisional rivals Oxford City, just a week before facing Boreham Wood in the second round of the challenge cup.
The winners of each tie receive £3,750 while the losers pocket £1,000.
FA Trophy second round draw in full
1 Bradford (Park Avenue) v Marine
2 York City v Blyth Spartans
3 Farsley Celtic v Stalybridge Celtic
4 Liversedge v Lancaster City
5 Ashton United v Guiseley
6 Warrington Town v Morpeth Town
7 Curzon Ashton v Chester
8 Southport v Darlington
9 Spennymoor Town v Chorley
10 Radcliffe v Colne
11 Matlock Town v Marske United
12 AFC Fylde v Gateshead
13 Whitby Town v Nantwich Town
14 Gloucester City v Kettering Town
15 Needham Market v WELWYN GARDEN CITY
16 Hereford v Kidderminster Harriers
17 Bishop’s Stortford v Leiston
18 Leamington v Alfreton Town
19 Braintree Town v Bedford Town or POTTERS BAR TOWN
20 Chelmsford City v Cheshunt
21 Oxford City v ST ALBANS CITY
22 Felixstowe & Walton United v AFC Telford United
23 Brackley Town v Boston United
24 Hemel Hempstead Town v Stourbridge
25 Hungerford Town v Welling United
26 Cray Wanderers v Ebbsfleet United
27 Hanwell Town v Enfield Town
28 Slough Town v Havant & Waterlooville
29 Binfield v Truro City
30 Bath City v Dartford
31 Concord Rangers v AFC Totton
32 Kingstonian v Farnborough
33 Plymouth Parkway v Hampton & Richmond Borough
34 Canvey Island v Tonbridge Angels
35 Eastbourne Borough v Tiverton Town
36 Brentwood Town v Dulwich Hamlet
37 Chippenham Town v Uxbridge
38 Maidstone United v Billericay Town
39 Wimborne Town v Larkhall Athletic
40 Worthing v Dorking Wanderers
41 Hartley Wintney v Folkestone Invicta