FA Trophy draw sends Welwyn Garden City towards another giant-killing

Jay Rolfe helped Welwyn Garden City into the second round of the FA Trophy with the first goal against Carshalton Athletic. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City have a trip to another step three side ahead of them after the draw for the second round of the FA Trophy.

They go to Southern League Premier Division Central side Needham Market on Saturday, November 27, having already disposed of two sides from the Isthmian League Premier Division, a similar standard.

The latest were Carshalton Athletic who were dumped out 2-1 on Saturday at Herns Lane, Jay Rolfe and Ben Spaul getting the goals.

Needham Market sit second from bottom of their table, goal difference giving them the edge over basement club Hitchin Town.

Potters Bar Town and Bedford Town have both been included in the draw after their game on Saturday was abandoned in the 93rd minute.

The Scholars were leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of a Ben Ward-Cochrane goal.

The FA have yet to make a decision on what happens next but options include booting both teams out, replaying the game or sending one of them through, most likely Potters Bar.

National League South are waiting for the outcome with the Irons at home in round two.

St Albans City have been given a tough draw as they look to emulate their FA Cup successes.

They will go to divisional rivals Oxford City, just a week before facing Boreham Wood in the second round of the challenge cup.

The winners of each tie receive £3,750 while the losers pocket £1,000.





FA Trophy second round draw in full

1 Bradford (Park Avenue) v Marine

2 York City v Blyth Spartans

3 Farsley Celtic v Stalybridge Celtic

4 Liversedge v Lancaster City

5 Ashton United v Guiseley

6 Warrington Town v Morpeth Town

7 Curzon Ashton v Chester

8 Southport v Darlington

9 Spennymoor Town v Chorley

10 Radcliffe v Colne

11 Matlock Town v Marske United

12 AFC Fylde v Gateshead

13 Whitby Town v Nantwich Town

14 Gloucester City v Kettering Town

15 Needham Market v WELWYN GARDEN CITY

16 Hereford v Kidderminster Harriers

17 Bishop’s Stortford v Leiston

18 Leamington v Alfreton Town

19 Braintree Town v Bedford Town or POTTERS BAR TOWN

20 Chelmsford City v Cheshunt

21 Oxford City v ST ALBANS CITY

22 Felixstowe & Walton United v AFC Telford United

23 Brackley Town v Boston United

24 Hemel Hempstead Town v Stourbridge

25 Hungerford Town v Welling United

26 Cray Wanderers v Ebbsfleet United

27 Hanwell Town v Enfield Town

28 Slough Town v Havant & Waterlooville

29 Binfield v Truro City

30 Bath City v Dartford

31 Concord Rangers v AFC Totton

32 Kingstonian v Farnborough

33 Plymouth Parkway v Hampton & Richmond Borough

34 Canvey Island v Tonbridge Angels

35 Eastbourne Borough v Tiverton Town

36 Brentwood Town v Dulwich Hamlet

37 Chippenham Town v Uxbridge

38 Maidstone United v Billericay Town

39 Wimborne Town v Larkhall Athletic

40 Worthing v Dorking Wanderers

41 Hartley Wintney v Folkestone Invicta