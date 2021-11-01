Welwyn Garden City looking for more scalps while Potters Bar Town will want to avoid being one
Welwyn Garden City's reward for an FA Trophy upset is the chance to do it all again at home - while Potters Bar Town head north to lower-league opposition.
The Southern League Division One Central Citizens won 3-1 at Merstham on Saturday, the home side from the Isthmian League Premier Division.
And it is from the same division that their opponents in the first round, Carshalton Athletic, play their football.
The Robins are currently 13th there, two places lower than Saturday's hosts, with the game set for Herns Lane on November 13.
Potters Bar meanwhile will go to Bedford Town on the same date, the Eagles one of those teams Welwyn play over the course of the year.
The Scholars came through their first test on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Haringey Borough and manager Lee O'Leary believes the success earned by Hornchurch last season, and others of their stature in previous campaigns, is making his squad hungry to taste some themselves.
He said: "The boys are hungry to do well individually and collectively in our league campaign but to do really well in the FA Trophy is more realistic than the FA Cup as Hornchurch have shown.
"The FA Cup is about having a glory day out but in recent years teams from our level have gone really far in this competition so why can’t it be us.
"There’s no reason to say we can’t go on and achieve a good result in this competition.
"We’ve got the ability and good momentum and the buzz in the dressing room means we believe we can beat anyone.
"We just need to hone in on that stuff."