News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn Garden City looking for more scalps while Potters Bar Town will want to avoid being one

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:14 PM November 1, 2021
Jay Rolfe got one of the Welwyn Garden City goals as they beat Merstham in the FA Trophy.

Jay Rolfe got one of the Welwyn Garden City goals as they beat Merstham in the FA Trophy. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Welwyn Garden City's reward for an FA Trophy upset is the chance to do it all again at home - while Potters Bar Town head north to lower-league opposition.

The Southern League Division One Central Citizens won 3-1 at Merstham on Saturday, the home side from the Isthmian League Premier Division.

And it is from the same division that their opponents in the first round, Carshalton Athletic, play their football.

The Robins are currently 13th there, two places lower than Saturday's hosts, with the game set for Herns Lane on November 13.

Potters Bar meanwhile will go to Bedford Town on the same date, the Eagles one of those teams Welwyn play over the course of the year.

The Scholars came through their first test on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Haringey Borough and manager Lee O'Leary believes the success earned by Hornchurch last season, and others of their stature in previous campaigns, is making his squad hungry to taste some themselves.

He said: "The boys are hungry to do well individually and collectively in our league campaign but to do really well in the FA Trophy is more realistic than the FA Cup as Hornchurch have shown. 

"The FA Cup is about having a glory day out but in recent years teams from our level have gone really far in this competition so why can’t it be us. 

"There’s no reason to say we can’t go on and achieve a good result in this competition. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
  2. 2 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Warning issued after reports of youngsters climbing on roofs
  2. 5 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
  3. 6 Kazaiah Sterling loving life at Potters Bar as he waits for next pro opportunity
  4. 7 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  5. 8 Closure order for Potters Bar flat after anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use
  6. 9 Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
  7. 10 The real-life Q branch – remembering Welwyn’s secret Second World War station

"We’ve got the ability and good momentum and the buzz in the dressing room means we believe we can beat anyone. 

"We just need to hone in on that stuff."

Football
Potters Bar News
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of 2022 opening

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brian Canning with his WHBC bill.

Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon