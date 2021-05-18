As you were for Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City following the FA restructure of non-league

Published: 4:24 PM May 18, 2021

Welwyn Garden City will remain in Southern League Division One Central for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

There will be a very familiar look for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City next season after the FA announced the make-up of the non-league divisions.

That the Scholars remain in an unchanged Isthmian League Premier Division is not a surprise.

What is though is that WGC will take their place in a very-familiar looking Southern League Division One Central again.

A planned restructure by the FA looked like it had been scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak but despite two seasons failing to reach a conclusion, the governing body opted to push on regardless.

They elevated 20 teams from the step below by using points-per-game, combined from the two seasons, and with a new division coming into the level, four divisions below the Football League, that many clubs could be moved to change the geographical make-up.

However, of the 20 clubs in the Southern League Division One Central next year, the Citizens and 13 others were there last season.

The only changes see Colney Heath as the one side promoted into it while FC Romania, Harlow Town, Hertford Town, Waltham Abbey and Ware are the sides to be laterally moved across.

Bedworth United, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Halesowen Town and Yaxley are the ones stepping out.

The longest trips for Welwyn will continue to be to the four clubs out in the west: Didcot Town, Kidlington, North Leigh and Wantage Town.

The Southern League Division One Central for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA



