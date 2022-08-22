Draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round is announced...eventually

The draw for the 2022-2023 first qualifying round of the FA Cup has been made. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

The draw for first qualifying round of the FA Cup descended into farce as the wrong details were originally released by the FA.

Last year's fixtures had clubs and fans scratching their heads as it included teams already knocked out.

The correct draw soon followed and it threw up a number of interesting ties.

Stotfold still have a shot at a giant-killing after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Isthmian League Grays Athletic.

Brett Donnelly's men had taken a first-half lead at New Roker Park through Kade Bagge but their hopes looked to be over when the step four visitors first equalised with 15 minutes to go and then went in front in stoppage time.

However, Josh Bamford sent the home fans among the crowd of 329 into rapture with an equaliser in the dying seconds to set up a replay on Wednesday night.

The winners of that tie will then be away to either AFC Dunstable or Edgware & Kingsbury.

The round also sees the introduction of clubs in the step three premier divisions.

Hitchin Town and Royston Town will both have lower league opponents but Potters Bar Town will face a divisional rival.

The Scholars go to Aveley, nine days before a planned trip in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Royston are also on the road when they go to Hertford Town, the Southern League Division One Central outfit who disposed of Welwyn Garden City in the previous round on Saturday.

Hitchin though will have a home tie, Heybridge Swifts of the same Isthmian League Division One North as Grays, heading for Top Field.

Harpenden Town's hopes of a cup shock ended with a 2-0 loss at Maldon & Tiptree, the Essex club advancing to play Haringey Borough back at their Park Drive home.

The winners of each of the 112 first qualifying round ties will receive £2,250 from the FA's prize fund while the losers will pocket £750.

All matches are scheduled for Saturday, September 3, although all are subject to change.

The second qualifying round, which will see clubs like St Albans City from the National League North and South enter, will take place on September 17.