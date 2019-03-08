Derby day just one part of an eagerly-anticipated season for Hatfield & Crusaders

Hatfield & Crusaders have high hopes for youngster Sam Edge in 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It’s not often you get to walk to an away game but that is what an excited Hatfield & Crusaders are looking forward to doing when they look horns with neighbours Hatfield Hyde.

Google maps says the distance is a mere 880 yards or not far off a well-hit six away.

And following their promotion last year, those two fixtures are the ones exciting folks down at Ascots Lane.

Scott Jennings said: “Consolidation in Division 4A is the hope but it promises to be an exciting season that includes the fixtures against Hatfield Hyde.

“The winter has gone well, with the majority of last season's players still at the club, and several former players have come back to bolster the ranks.

“That will make the competition for places fierce.”

Deepak Hasiza is charged with picking and leading the first team this year and the reliable spin-bowling all-rounder has a number of talented youngsters at his disposal as well as the boosted ranks of experienced players.

Jennings said: “Two very promising young players came to the fore last year with 200 runs and 20 wickets apiece.

“Sam Edge is just 16 but he became a dependable and penetrative new-ball bowler and contributed regularly with the bat.

“Ben Clark also made an impressive step up to being a first-team regular with accurate swing and seam bowling and determined lower-middle order batting.

“That included a fine half-century in the title-clinching game away to St Albans.”

Lower down the club and off the pitch there is plenty to get excited about too for the friendly and ever-growing club.

Jennings added: “The seconds will be keen to build on a strong finish last year and keep a strong core of players together and both the thirds and fourths enjoyed some notable successes.

“We are also targeting another strong performance in the county T20 competition after reaching and hosting a successful finals day last summer where we were only defeated in the final by a strong St Albans outfit.”

Off the field the social side is booming too, with many events organised in the refurbished clubhouse throughout the year for players and non-players alike.

The big match against Hatfield Hyde on May 25 is then just one of many exciting times ahead.