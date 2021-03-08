'We're going for the world record': Team GB selection already comes with big goals for Euan Woodliffe

Published: 1:47 PM March 8, 2021

Euan Woodliffe of Welwyn Wheelers has been selected for the British Cycling junior academy. - Credit: EUAN WOODLIFFE

A youngster from Welwyn Garden City is not only on the path towards Olympic glory but coaches are already prepping him for a tilt at a cycling world record.

Euan Woodliffe, who came through the ranks at Welwyn Wheelers, has been selected for the Team GB junior academy, the first step towards the main Olympic squad.

And with team pursuit dominating their regular training camps, bosses have said they are more than capable of beating the current best time, set by Germany in 2019.

Woodliffe said: "Our coach has said we’re going for the world record but we’ll see about that.

"To be fair we have progressed a lot in the five months we’ve been training together and so it is not impossible.

"It’s amazing how long I could talk about team pursuit. It is so complicated.

"You have to ride to a schedule. The start is really important because what you want to do is get up to speed efficiently but without damaging everyone.

"Then there is the positioning on the track, which we call ovalising the track. On the banked curves you want to be at the very bottom to shorten the track but then as you get to the straight you want to move up slightly.

"What that does is smooths the track out and enables you to carry your speed better.

"Stuff like that makes such a difference."

The academy involves training camps "pretty much every month" up in Manchester, one-to-one coaching and trips to international races.

The progression is then up to the senior academy, U23 level, and from there you go up to the Olympic squad.

And the focus is firmly on the 4,000m, four-man discipline.

Woodliffe said: "They base it all around the team pursuit because from that you can do all the other individual races like the points race, the scratch race and elimination.

"It’s road and track but the thing you are going to win the most Olympic medals is track so that’s the focus."

Life in the academy doesn't come cheap though. Aside from the monthly trips to Manchester, at junior level all that is supplied is kit.

And that is putting pressure on the 17-year-old's parents who are looking for any help from businesses or sponsors.

Woodliffe said: "We’ve got this track pack with all different gears but you don’t get bikes or wheels or anything like that.

"It’s expensive and I’m not sure how my parents afford it.

"It’s still the bank of mum and dad for now unfortunately.

"If you don’t have anything that you really need, [British Cycling would] probably supply some but most of us have already got what we need to get to this stage.

"When I got on the academy I did have to buy a front disk wheel for my track bike. That is one of the things that is specifically used for team pursuit."