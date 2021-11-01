News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn trio help England to massive seven-try win over New Zealand

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:54 AM November 1, 2021
Zoe Harrison scores for England in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter.

Zoe Harrison scores for England in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Zoe Harrison was among the scorers as England delivered a seven-try mauling of New Zealand in the first of their autumn internationals.

England's Hannah Botterman powers forward in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter.

England's Hannah Botterman powers forward in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The fly-half was one of three ex-Welwyn juniors to be involved in the 43-12 win, Helena Rowland and Hannah Botterman the others, with the latter having started her rugby career at Datchworth.

Zoe Harrison scores for England in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter.

Zoe Harrison scores for England in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Harrison, who also kicked four conversions, scored the last try in the contest with Abbie Ward getting two and Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, Holly Aitchison and Abby Dow one each.


Head coach Simon Middleton said: “I thought the team were fantastic and the result gives us a good marker of where we’re at.

"It would be remiss not to acknowledge the importance of that win. The crowd were brilliant, watching the players go round the ground and taking the plaudits at the end was brilliant.

"Players and staff have worked hard to get the team to a position where we wanted to affect change.

“There’s still so much room for improvement, the players will be the first to say that but we’ll enjoy this moment."

Most Read

  1. 1 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
  2. 2 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Kazaiah Sterling loving life at Potters Bar as he waits for next pro opportunity
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart among the winners at the Faldo Series
  3. 6 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  4. 7 Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
  5. 8 Closure order for Potters Bar flat after anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use
  6. 9 Christmas Gala returns to county town along with weekend festive market in Hertford Castle grounds
  7. 10 The real-life Q branch – remembering Welwyn’s secret Second World War station
Rugby Union
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of 2022 opening

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brian Canning with his WHBC bill.

Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon