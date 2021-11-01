Welwyn trio help England to massive seven-try win over New Zealand

Zoe Harrison scores for England in the autumn international against New Zealand at Exeter. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Zoe Harrison was among the scorers as England delivered a seven-try mauling of New Zealand in the first of their autumn internationals.

The fly-half was one of three ex-Welwyn juniors to be involved in the 43-12 win, Helena Rowland and Hannah Botterman the others, with the latter having started her rugby career at Datchworth.

Harrison, who also kicked four conversions, scored the last try in the contest with Abbie Ward getting two and Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, Holly Aitchison and Abby Dow one each.





Head coach Simon Middleton said: “I thought the team were fantastic and the result gives us a good marker of where we’re at.

"It would be remiss not to acknowledge the importance of that win. The crowd were brilliant, watching the players go round the ground and taking the plaudits at the end was brilliant.

"Players and staff have worked hard to get the team to a position where we wanted to affect change.

“There’s still so much room for improvement, the players will be the first to say that but we’ll enjoy this moment."