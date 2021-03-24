Six Nations spotlight swings to the women as tournament gets adapted look
- Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA
England will be looking to show the men a thing or two after the fixture details for the Women’s Six Nations were confirmed.
This year's tournament has been condensed into two pools of three with the Red Roses grouped with Scotland and Italy.
They open at home against Scotland on Easter Saturday, Castle Park in Doncaster providing the venue, before flying out to Padova to take on the Italians seven days later.
Their final position in the pool will then dictate who they play in a play-off match, the opposition being the team in the same position in the other group.
That will take place on April 24, with BBC Two providing coverage.
They will have one more match after that, Simon Middleton's side travelling to Lille to take on France in a friendly.
Middleton said: "The Six Nations is always a special competition and we’re all looking forward to getting under way.
“We’ve had wonderful support in our previous visits to Castle Park and it’s great that the games will once again be shown on the BBC and this time, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy watching from home.”