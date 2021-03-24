News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Six Nations spotlight swings to the women as tournament gets adapted look

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:03 AM March 24, 2021   
England's Sarah McKenna scores a try

Harpenden's Sarah McKenna scored against Ireland on England's last visit to Castle Park in Doncaster in February 2020. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

England will be looking to show the men a thing or two after the fixture details for the Women’s Six Nations were confirmed. 

This year's tournament has been condensed into two pools of three with the Red Roses grouped with Scotland and Italy. 

They open at home against Scotland on Easter Saturday, Castle Park in Doncaster providing the venue, before flying out to Padova to take on the Italians seven days later. 

Their final position in the pool will then dictate who they play in a play-off match, the opposition being the team in the same position in the other group. 

That will take place on April 24, with BBC Two providing coverage. 

They will have one more match after that, Simon Middleton's side travelling to Lille to take on France in a friendly. 

Middleton said: "The Six Nations is always a special competition and we’re all looking forward to getting under way. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis factory discovered on street where average house costs £2 million
  2. 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  3. 3 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  1. 4 Phallic vandalism at Splashlands to be removed
  2. 5 Man reportedly assaulted while trying to stop bike being stolen
  3. 6 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  4. 7 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
  5. 8 Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs
  6. 9 'Be vigilant’ say police following catalytic converter thefts
  7. 10 COVID-19 A Year On: 92-year-old Dennis shares his pandemic experience

“We’ve had wonderful support in our previous visits to Castle Park and it’s great that the games will once again be shown on the BBC and this time, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy watching from home.” 

Rugby

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a fast-food restaurant in Peterborough this morning (Jun

Man named after indecent exposure charge

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Luis Ferreira

County line drug dealer jailed after Court of Appeal ruling

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus