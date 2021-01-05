England and Jamaica netball clash postponed due to international COVID travel restrictions

Published: 7:09 AM January 5, 2021

The planned Netball Legends Series between England and Jamaica scheduled for the end of the month has been postponed.

The decision was made in advance of the government lockdown statement and said "the extended restrictions to international travel between the UK and Jamaica" meant it wasn't possible for the fixtures to go ahead as planned.

A statement from England Netball said: "We would like to thank the [two teams] for their collective efforts to plan and prepare for the series to date, and their support in making this decision.

"As we look ahead to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, we are committed to getting the Roses back to the court for crucial preparation and competitive game time.

"We are working behind the scenes to confirm potential new fixtures, whilst continuing to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff."

They hope to set a new date for the series later in the year which will be "in line with evolving government guidance".

Raza Quashie of the Hatfield-based Saracens Mavericks was among those selected for the England squad.