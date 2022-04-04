News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn juniors to the fore as England's case for the defence stuns Italy

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:04 PM April 4, 2022
Former Welwyn junior Helena Rowland kicked four conversions for England against Italy in the Women's Six Nations.

Former Welwyn juniors Helena Rowland and Zoe Harrison landed seven conversions between them as England romped to victory in the Women's Six Nations in Italy.

In total they ran in 12 tries in the 74-0 win in Parma, Harpenden's Sarah McKenna getting a couple of them while Lydia Thompson managed a gat-trick.

There was also a 50th England try for Emily Scarratt as she collected Harrison's clever kick to dot down.

The win followed a 57-5 success over Scotland on day one but for all the attacking prowess on display, head coach Simon Middleton was more impressed with their defence as they missed just four tackles all game.

He said: "Our physical effort was so intense that it probably made them look ordinary and they're not, they have some terrific players, and they were good last week against France.

"It's more a reflection of how we played, rather than how they played.

"We defended well high up the field and didn't get ourselves in the position where we were under pressure in our 22.

"We never looked like conceding simply because of the effort and application we showed in defence."

Rugby Union
Matt Adams
Rosie Boon
Logo Icon
