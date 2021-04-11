England through to Women's Six Nations finale with crushing win over Italy

Published: 11:54 AM April 11, 2021

Helena Rowland made it two tries in two matches as England beat Italy in the Women's Six Nations. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

England will play in the final of the adapted Women's Six Nations after a huge victory over Italy.

The 67-3 win in Parma means the Red Roses top their mini group with two bonus-point successes and will now face the winner of the other group, France and Ireland meeting to claim that honour on Saturday.

They bagged nine tries in total, former Welwyn junior Helena Rowland getting one of them as well as kicking a penalty, and head coach Simon Middleton was delighted that the team responded to his demands following a win over Scotland seven days earlier.

He said: "I was really, really pleased with the performance in the second half. We talked about what we needed to do at half time and I thought the team came out and delivered it in spade loads.

"What we’ve been working towards, and what we’ll continue to work towards, is how high we can sustain the energy in the game and we did that right to the end, and got stronger and stronger."

And he is also aware that some individual performances are going to give him a selection headache come April 24 and the final.

He said: "We’re going to have to pick the bones out of both games as a lot of people have put their hand up. It is a great position to be in as we’ve got some fantastic depth and players who are playing well."