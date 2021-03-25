News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
No joy for Oliver Skipp and Emile Smith Rowe as England lose opening Euro U21 Championship match

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:30 PM March 25, 2021   
England's Oliver Skipp in action against Switzerland

Welwyn Garden City-born Oliver Skipp in action for England against Switzerland in the 2021 UEFA European U21 Championship. - Credit: LUKA STANZL/PA

There were starts for both Oliver Skipp and Emile Smith Rowe but England's opening game in the Euro U21 Championship ended in defeat.

Welwyn Garden City-born Skipp played the full 90 minutes while Smith Rowe, a one-time resident of Potters Bar and former Chancellor's School student, lasted for 66 minutes of the clash at the Bonifika Stadium in Koper, Slovenia.

Dan Ndoye (second right) celebrates scoring for Switzerland against England

Dan Ndoye (second right) celebrates scoring for Switzerland against England. - Credit: LUKA STANZL/PA

However, he was off the pitch when the Swiss grabbed the only goal of the game, Dan Ndoye looping an effort over Aaron Ramsdale to clinch a 1-0 success.

Stevenage's Ben Wilmot was an unused substitute.

It was a tough opening for the Young Lions as they struggled to find any moments of creativity against the well-organised Swiss.

And it makes the prospect of a fifth group-stage exit in the last six tournaments a real possibility.

Croatia and Portugal make up the other two teams in the group with England next in action on Sunday against the latter before finishing on Wednesday.

Football

