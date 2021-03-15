England name squad for U21 Euro Championship

Published: 11:38 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM March 15, 2021

Emile Smith Rowe, once a resident of Potters Bar and pupil at Chancellor's School in Brookmans Park, has been included in the England U21 squad for the European Championship. - Credit: DAN MULLAN/PA

Youngsters from Brookmans Park, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have all been selected by England ahead of the group stage of the UEFA U21 EURO Finals.

Former Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club junior Oliver Skipp is part of the England squad for the U21 EURO Final group stage. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who went to Chancellors School in Brookmans Park, is joined by Oliver Skipp, born in WGC and a former junior at the town's cricket club, and Ben Wilmot, once of Stevenage, in the 23-man squad.

Ben Wilmot moved to Watford from Stevenage for a £1m fee in May 2018. - Credit: BARRINGTON COOMBS/PA

Aidy Boothroyd’s team face games against Croatia, Portugal and Switzerland in their group, with only two of the four progressing to this summer’s knockout stage.

For Smith Rowe it will be his first involvement with the Young Lions, the same being true for PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, on-loan at Cheltenham Town from West Bromwich Albion.

The group stages are being held separately from the knockout stage rather than as just one summer finals.

England's group games all take place in Slovenia, one of the co-hosts along with Hungary, starting on March 25 against Switzerland.

The knockout phase will run from May 31 to June 6.

Boothroyd said: "I’m excited by this group, not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit.

"I know they will do everything they can to make the country proud.

“I’m grateful to Gareth [Southgate] for his support with what we are trying to achieve and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

“We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future.”

Ben Wilmot in his Stevenage days. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

England U21s squad:

Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, loan from Fulham), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Attackers: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)