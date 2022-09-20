Lotte Clapp in action for England against Ireland in February 2016. - Credit: KEVIN LINES

Welwyn will be well represented at the delayed 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand after four of their former players were selected.

England have three of them - Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland - but the surprise one is Lotte Clapp.

She will be part of the USA squad, despite having claimed 10 caps for England, qualifying for the Eagles through a revised ancestor rule change which came in on January 1.

That allowed an international player to transfer once and once only from one union to another, subject to demonstrating a close and credible link to that union via birth-right.

That means either being born in the country they wish to transfer to, or have a parent or grandparent born in that country.

They must also not have played international rugby for 36 months.

The former Sir Frederic Osborn School pupil qualified through her American-born mother and made her USA debut in March.

England's 32-strong selection, which also includes Harpenden's Sarah McKenna, gave head coach Simon Middleton plenty of headaches and his first thoughts was with the ones who didn't make the cut.

"I would like to start by acknowledging those who have missed out," he said. "There is not one single player in the wider squad who hasn’t given their all. Nobody has given less than their absolute best, they should be proud of their efforts throughout the team's campaign to date.

"If between now and the tournament, or during the World Cup, we have to call anyone up, we can do it with 100 per cent confidence.

"To earn selection means you have done some special things and you have been outstanding in your application to training and performances.

"We are really confident with the balance of the squad. I am pleased with the way the team is gelling and how our game is coming together.

"There is still plenty to work on and we expect to improve game-on-game."

The New Zealand-based tournament starts on October 8 with three games at Eden Park in Auckland, the chief among them being the hosts and defending champions taking on Australia.

England are also in action that day against Fiji with South Africa and France, the sides playing in game one, the other nations in pool C

USA meanwhile will tackle Italy, Japan and Canada in pool B.

The other groups has Scotland and Wales alongside the two Southern Hemisphere giants.

The top two in each group qualify for the quarter-final with two of the best third-placed sides.

The final is back at Eden Park on November 19.

Closer to home there was a narrow defeat for Datchworth in their latest Counties One Herts Middlesex match, going down 23-22 at home to Chiswick.

Welwyn's game at Ruislip was postponed.