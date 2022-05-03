England turning attention to World Cup after Grand Slam success

England lift the trophy after winning the Women's Six Nations in Bayonne. - Credit: PA

The momentum is all with England according to Emily Scarratt as they look to turn another Women's Six Nations Grand Slam into World Cup glory.

A 24-12 win over France in Bayonne was a 23rd successive victory and a fourth win in the competition in the last four seasons.

Former Welwyn junior Helena Roland makes a break for England against France. - Credit: PA

But the squad, which contains ex-Welwyn juniors Helena Rowland, Zoe Harrison and Hannah Botterman, the latter starting her career at Datchworth, have even bigger fish to fry in October and November when the World championship takes place in New Zealand.

Scarratt, who captained the side in the absence of regular skipper Sarah Hunter, told the BBC: "We've been fortunate enough to have a couple of these now but it means so much every time we get the chance to do it.

"I thought in the first half we were really in control but then France came back.

England beat France for the 10th time in a row. - Credit: PA

"Our forwards were unbelievable, they got through so much work, they were phenomenal.

"You always want to keep that momentum when you've got it. Now this is ticked off, we'll definite celebrate it but obviously the World Cup is a big one and we're so excited for it."