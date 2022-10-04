Family tradition continues as young Emma claims British title
- Credit: BEN ALMOND
A youngster from Brookmans Park is following in the family tradition - by becoming British judo champion.
Emma Almond's brothers, all now black belts, picked up seven national medals between them between 2010 and 2018, including three golds.
And the 10-year-old has gone and done the same after being crowned U12 champion in Guildford.
Almond, who attends Manor Lodge School in Shenley, was one of the youngest competitors in the field and was entered into the U28kg category.
She won all three of her contests on the day with an impressive range of throwing and grappling techniques backed up by a demonstration of strength, focus and tactical maturity.
Almond, who trains two evenings a week at Moberly Judo club in London, attended a weekend international training camp in Bath and a further week’s camp in Portugal in August.
Her success comes on the back of a very successful 12-month return to the sport following the total shutdown of club's through the pandemic's restrictions.
She has won medals at all 12 of the tournaments she has attended across the UK, Belgium and Holland, including a gold at the IAPS Schools National Championships in February and a bronze in Holland in June.