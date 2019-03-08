Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ellenbrook parkrunners drenched but delighted as they celebrate Comet's day

PUBLISHED: 14:23 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 30 July 2019

Drenched volunteers at the Ellenbrook Fields parkrun with Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez.

Drenched volunteers at the Ellenbrook Fields parkrun with Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez.

Archant

Weather may have curtailed plans for a proposed air display but 249 runners and 25 volunteers defied the wet weather in Hatfield to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the maiden flight of the Comet.

The aircraft transformed global air passenger travel and Hatfield Town Council had organised World Hatfield Week, consisting of a packed arts, cultural and sporting programme to celebrate its connection with the town.

And on the birthday of Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, the company founder, and Cats Eyes Cunningham, the test pilot for the original Comet aircraft, every runner who finished the Ellenbrook Fields Parkrun were presented with a commemorative silver badge to mark the occasion.

Of those hardy souls that braved the torrential rain, 55 were running the Ellenbrook course for the very first time with 12 of those making their parkrun debut.

The event, started by Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez, also featured several spot prizes donated by Taste It, Hatfield's Polish Restaurant, and solicitors Cleveland Scott York.

Joint run director for the day, Claire Drage, scooped the prize for the best fancy-dress outfit, suitably attired as an airline stewardess.

Since the inception of the run in May 2016 some 5,780 unique runners, representing over 430 clubs, have completed the course.

John O'Callaghan, director at the Herts Sports Partnership, the other run director on the day, said: "The parkrun movement in Hertfordshire is a growing one and there are now 15 parkruns across the county which provide a free, timed 5k run each Saturday morning at 9am.

"The event at Ellenbrook Fields has developed a reputation for a fast and friendly course given its location on a former airfield and due to both the welcome and expert organisation of its volunteers.

"This week was an excellent example of the outstanding work undertaken by those volunteers to ensure that others can get their weekends off to a healthy and active start.

"Despite the disappointment of the organisers having to cancel the intended air display, the rest of the event once again ran like clockwork, and we were delighted to have the Town Mayor with us."

Further details can be found at www.parkrun.org.uk/ellenbrookfields

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rail replacement buses ordered for Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham banned from Hatfield’s Game Fair

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE.

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rail replacement buses ordered for Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham banned from Hatfield’s Game Fair

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Ellenbrook parkrunners drenched but delighted as they celebrate Comet’s day

Drenched volunteers at the Ellenbrook Fields parkrun with Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez.

Welwyn Garden City school installs defibrillator outside

Left to right: Viki Young, family centre district manager, one YMCA, Nikki Neighbour, Creswick pre-school leader, and Fay Brett, Creswick primary and nursery head. Picture: Supplied.

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire becomes charity patron of hospice

Herts Business Awards 2018 judges: Robert Voss

Tree blocking a back road near Digswell

A tree has fallen between Harmer Green and Burnham Green. Picture: Kevin Wright.

Children’s outdoor cinema comes to Knebworth House this week

Knebworth House will host Luna Kids Cinema. Picture: Robert James Ryder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists