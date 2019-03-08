Advanced search

England selection for Mill Green's Ellen Hume ahead of Women's Home Golf Internationals

PUBLISHED: 07:01 07 August 2019

Ellen Hume of Mill Green Golf Club has been selected by England for the Women's Home Internationals. Picture: LEADERBOARD PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Ellen Hume of Mill Green Golf Club has been selected by England for the Women's Home Internationals.

That event, along with the corresponding girls' tournament, starts today (Wednesday) at Downfield Golf Club in Dundee, Scotland, and runs for three days.

Hume, one of the seven-strong squad, has already had a fantastic year and the call-up is yet more recognition for her form.

She beat team-mate Lily May Humphreys in the final of the English Women's Amateur Championship at Saunton and has also won the West of England Championship and the Faldo Series England Girls' Championship this summer.

This will be the 19-year-old's debut for England.

Lianna Bailey, Mimi Rhodes, Emily Toy, Isobel Wardle and Amelia Williamson make up the rest of the team.

England will be looking to go one better than last year when they finished runners-up to Scotland.

