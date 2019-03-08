Advanced search

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett pushes Zoe Backstedt all the way in the Youth Circuit Series

PUBLISHED: 13:36 30 May 2019

Welwyn Wheelers' Ellen Bennett enjoyed a fine second place at Redbridge.

Archant

Archant

Ellen Bennett picked up a superb second place behind national rider Zoe Backstedt as Welwyn Wheelers enjoyed a good day at Redbridge.

They were racing in round two of the British Cycling Youth Circuit Series with Bennett's result coming in the U16 race, two places ahead of team-mate Ella Coleman.

The U16 boys' race featured a strong field around the hilly circuit, with Joe Kiely coming home fourth and Euan Woodliffe seventh.

In the Flamme Rouge category three and four road race near Bedford Louis Sutton won the event with Adam Lightfoot 10th.

The latest round of the Welwyn Track League meeting saw Wheelers' Archie Peet win the 10 lap block handicap with Woodliffe fourth while the 35-lap 10-mile race saw Oli Stockwell, once of Welwyn but now of Team Ribble, win by inches from John McClelland and George Oliver.

In the youth races Fin Woodliffe and Ethan Storti also notched up victories.

One week earlier the Youth Omnium at Bournemouth saw Bennett and Iona and Calum Moir qualify for the National Final.

Tom Sharples had already qualified for the July event.

