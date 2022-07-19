Eddie Corbit following in the family footsteps after release from Luton Town

Eddie Corbit has joined hometown club Welwyn Garden City after his release from Luton Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Eddie Corbit is heading home after his release from Luton Town - signing for Southern League Welwyn Garden City.

The 18-year-old was released by the Championship Hatters earlier in the summer after 10 years in the academy at Kenilworth Road, including a spell captaining their U18 side.

His availability attracted a number of other EFL clubs, as well as sides in the National League for whom he had several outings.

But the young midfielder has opted to join his home town club, where his grandfather is club chairman and dad club treasurer.

He has already impressed in a number of outings for the Citizens in pre-season and although he will primarily be used in the middle of the park, he can also play in defence.

WGC boss Max Mitchell said: "We are really looking forward to working with Eddie.

“He has shown high level performances in training in recent weeks and made an impact when coming on against Haringey Borough.

"There is no rush with him. He needs to keep developing both physically and tactically, as we are all aware he’s in the development stage.

“With his ability, attitude and physicality, I’m certain he will bridge the gap between academy football and senior football very quickly and become an important member of our squad.’’