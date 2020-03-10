WGC 100: Deadline approaching for community groups and businesses who want to compete in dragon boat racing

Dragon boat racing is returning to Stanborough Lakes as part of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations. Archant

The sound of drums and exciting colourful racing is heading to Stanborough Lakes this summer - and you could be part of the action.

A dragon boat racing festival will close the special week of sport, part of the centenary celebrations of Welwyn Garden City, on Sunday, July 5.

And there are still spaces available to community groups and businesses racing who think they can field a team of up to 11 people.

Each boat will take part in at least three races during the day.

The races are timed and after all the heats have taken place, the six fastest boats are entered into a semi-final to fight for a place in the final.

The dragon boats, all equipment and qualified helms are provided by the organisers with the only proviso being competitors must be 16 years or over.

The deadline for entering a team is March 31.

For more information go to one.welhat.gov.uk/events/dragon-boat-racing-festival or register your interest by email through sport@welhat.gov.uk