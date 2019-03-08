Advanced search

Double success for Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club on trip to Kings Langley

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 March 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club's Falcons beat Vale Pirates in four sets.

Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club's Falcons beat Vale Pirates in four sets.

There was a double success for Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club on their trip to Kings Langley to play Vale.

Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club's Wildcats beat Vale Vixens in four sets.Welwyn Hatfield Volleyball Club's Wildcats beat Vale Vixens in four sets.

The women’s Wildcats side kept their unbeaten run going in the Herts League with a 25-9 23-25 26-24 25-14 win over Vale Vixens.

It was as close as the score suggests with Wildcats producing some great receiving and attacking but Vixens upping their game after the first set.

There were some long and exciting rallies but in the end Wildcats, led by Katy Hamilton who claimed the most valuable player award (MVP), just had enough to clinch the win.

They play Milton Keynes City at Ridgeway Academy on Saturday.

Welwyn Hatfield men’s team, the Falcons, also had a tough battle over four sets before clinching victory over Vale Pirates.

The 25-12 23-25 25-20 25-21 success saw Alberto Astolfo named as MVP and Guy Wilson produce a superb ace to clinch the third set, bouncing it off the line.

