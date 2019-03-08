Advanced search

Double success for Tewin on opening day

PUBLISHED: 16:33 13 May 2019

Tewin's Luke Wilde enjoyed a fine start to the 2019 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

It was a perfect opening day for Tewin as both their first and second teams won.

After back-to-back promotions the first time wasted little time in settling into the demands of Division Five B as they secured a 74-run win over Old Albanian.

Noah Lipschitz gave them a good start with a classy half century and his work was built on by Will Pickworth and Luke Wilde who added 89 for the fourth wicket.

Pickworth fell for 38 but Wilde kept going and was 64 not out when the innings came to close at 222-6.

In response, Paul Shankster (2-24) struck early before OAs developed an important second wicket partnership to push onto 81-1.

However, Dan Smith (3-17) made the breakthrough in a ferocious spell of fast bowling and Jamie Bryce (3-17) also bowled extremely well as OAs were dismissed for 148.

The second team bowled Datchworth out for 90 in their nine wicket win.

There were three wickets for Charlotte Wilde while Jon Taylor finished with 55 not out.

