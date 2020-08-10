Reis Suart claims two titles at Hertfordshire Golf’s Junior Boys’ Championship

Reis Suart with WGC club-mate Tom Lewis. Picture: GARY PERIMUTTER Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s Reis Suart took the honours as Hertfordshire Golf held their first major event of the season.

The 16-year-old was crowned county champion, lifting both the Berkhamsted Trophy for the best overall gross score and the Malcolm Reid Trophy for the best U16 score.

The competition, hosted at short notice by Verulam Golf Club saw 64 junior competitors take to the course for a modified 18-hole strokeplay event.

And Reis, who is heavily involved with the England Boys’ squad carded a four-under-par 68, the only blemish a bogey on the par-four fifth.

He won the main overall prize by one shot from Matt Gauntlett of West Herts but was five shots clear of his nearest rival Zach Little, also of West Herts, in the U16 event.

The West Herts pair did get some revenge as they lifted the boys’ team prize along with Lewis Slade and there were some fine individual scores elsewhere.

Ben Sessions, 12, of Bishop’s Stortford hit a gross 76 for sixth place overall while Ollie Ball of Redbourn had a best of the day net 68 from his handicap of 12.

