Advanced search

Reis Suart claims two titles at Hertfordshire Golf’s Junior Boys’ Championship

PUBLISHED: 09:13 11 August 2020

Reis Suart with WGC club-mate Tom Lewis. Picture: GARY PERIMUTTER

Reis Suart with WGC club-mate Tom Lewis. Picture: GARY PERIMUTTER

Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s Reis Suart took the honours as Hertfordshire Golf held their first major event of the season.

The 16-year-old was crowned county champion, lifting both the Berkhamsted Trophy for the best overall gross score and the Malcolm Reid Trophy for the best U16 score.

The competition, hosted at short notice by Verulam Golf Club saw 64 junior competitors take to the course for a modified 18-hole strokeplay event.

And Reis, who is heavily involved with the England Boys’ squad carded a four-under-par 68, the only blemish a bogey on the par-four fifth.

He won the main overall prize by one shot from Matt Gauntlett of West Herts but was five shots clear of his nearest rival Zach Little, also of West Herts, in the U16 event.

The West Herts pair did get some revenge as they lifted the boys’ team prize along with Lewis Slade and there were some fine individual scores elsewhere.

Ben Sessions, 12, of Bishop’s Stortford hit a gross 76 for sixth place overall while Ollie Ball of Redbourn had a best of the day net 68 from his handicap of 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two big wins for Bentley Heath as first team tops the table

Oliver Hubbard batting for Bentley Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Reis Suart claims two titles at Hertfordshire Golf’s Junior Boys’ Championship

Reis Suart with WGC club-mate Tom Lewis. Picture: GARY PERIMUTTER

Would you like developers to be charged for building in Welwyn Hatfield?

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council plans to introduce a Community Infrastructure Levy. Picture: Sarah Allison

All aboard for G&S opera at Maltings Open Air Festival at St Albans’ Roman Theatre

Charles Court Opera's production of H.M.S. Pinafore can be seen at The Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival in the Roman Theatre in St Albans, Picture: Robert Workman

Care homes bring Tokyo Olympics to Potters Bar for residents

Cooperscroft and Cuffley Manor care homes both hosted their own version of the Tokyo Olympics for their residents. Picture: Supplied