Double success for David Kempton at Snetterton

David Kempton drives through the spray to a double win in round six of the BMW Car Club Racing Championship at Snetterton. Picture: JON ELSEY 2019 Jon Elsey

Welwyn Garden City's David Kempton battled to a double win at round six of the BMW Car Club Racing Championship.

Held at Snetterton in Norfolk, Kempton was full of confidence heading into race one after qualifying in second place.

A missed gear change at the start dropped him down to fourth but with rain and spray making visibility poor, he slowly started to pick everyone off, eventually taking the lead.

That brought its own problems though as he "didn't know how much speed to carry into the corners as I had no one to follow and the track was so greasy."

However, he hung on to win by under a second.

Another poor start in race two saw him drop from fifth to seventh by the first corner but as with race one he made his way back up the standings to take the win.

He said: "What a day. Two wins and in the worst weather I have ever raced in.

"I just want to thank the team for all their efforts as the cars sub-frame broke the day before the race in testing and the boys worked through the night to fix it.

"Without them these results wouldn't have been possible."