Double silverware for Potters Bar in another action-packed week of bowls

Potters Bar Bowls Club's men celebrate their Jarvis Cup success. Archant

There was double success for Potters Bar Bowls Club as they triumphed in an annual three-club competition against North Mymms and Northaw & Cuffley.

Potters Bar Bowls Club's ladies celebrate their Harvey Cup win. Potters Bar Bowls Club's ladies celebrate their Harvey Cup win.

The men were at Northaw Road and won on three of the four rinks to lift the Jarvis Cup while the ladies were able to lift the Harvey Cup on their trip to Welham Green.

Bar also made the semi-final of the District Triples League despite a one-shot loss to St Albans but there was heartache for Barry Bowman, Alan Lambert and Terry White who lost in the semi final of the District Two-wood Triples to Harpenden on the last end.

The semi final of the District Fours saw Bowman, White and Jan Southwell put up a brave fight in their loss to Townsend.

n Welwyn & District were involved in three matches in the third week of the Bowls England Finals with fine performances by all but no joy.

Phil Russell went down 21-16 in last 16 of the Champion of Champions competition to Worcestershire's Andrew Walters while it was a trio from Yorkshire who ended Alwyn Challacombe, Kevin Rylett and Paddy Jones's involvement in the Men's Triples.

Last up was octogenarian Mike Poole who lost 21-15 to eventual finalist Stuart Evans of Devon in the Senior Singles.

n Datchworth's Green team reached the final of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League's John Brown Trophy with a thrilling 39-38 win over WGC Knights.

The home triple of Chris Hills, Derek Henley and Les Parsley had built up a 14-1 lead and despite a fightback they claimed a 20-17 win.

Colin Findlay, Andrew Phillips and Darren Gilbert also got off to a good start at Digswell Park but it didn't last and a 21-18 defeat meant an extra end.

Fortunately for the visitors, they were the ones who won it to book their final spot.

Both Datchworth sides lost in the East Herts League, the Blues going down 48-16 at Ware Wolves in Division One while the Division Two Golds suffered a 53-22 reverse to Rosehill Badgers in Hoddesdon.

n A mixed week again for Shire Park (Tewin) saw them start with a 43-36 win over Northaw & Cuffley in the East Herts League, the rink of Terry Crane David Williams and Gus Edwards claiming a 22-15 success.

But that success couldn't be matched in the Welwyn Hatfield League as they 40-30 at home to Kimpton and 37-32 to Hemel Hempstead in the St Albans District Triples.