Welwyn's title bid falters in disappointment at Totteridge

Louis Champion batting for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City's hopes of finishing top of the pile in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division took a knock as defeat to Totteridge Millhillians stretched their winless run to five.

The game marked the return of the limited over part of the season but they will look back on a disappointing end to the Totteridge innings which allowed the hosts to turn a below-average score into an above-average one.

It means Radlett now extend their lead at the top to 26 points while both Potters Bar and North Mymms close the gap behind.

A slightly delayed start due to a damp outfield saw Welwyn put Totteridge into bat in the hope the conditions would help them.

And that plan seemed to have worked when spinner Alex Chalker had skipper Ben Howgego trapped leg before in the first over, without a run on the board.

However, any further inroads were thwarted, as Jonathan Miles and Simon Webster took the score to 72 in the 17th over.

Chalker continued to make inroads before James Southgate and Matthew Grant brought spin to the party.

It helped Welwyn reduce the hosts to 167-6 and put them firmly in the driving seat with 15 overs remaining.

But Steve Selwood and Matt Fletcher (14*) ensured no further wickets were taken and when the WGC bowlers started to lose their line and length, they clubbed 70 runs off the last five overs for a partnership of 93 and a final score of 260-6.

Selwood finished unbeaten on 88 from just 65 balls in an innings that included seven fours and six maximums.

Chalker and Southgate managed 2-34 and 2-38 respectively.

It may have been a score bigger than expected but on a ground with three short boundaries, Welwyn still fancied their chances of chasing it down.

And the opening pair of Louis Champion and Jamie Hewitt got off to a flying start, hitting 72 in the first nine overs.

But Totteridge then brought on their own experienced spinners of Graeme White and Iresh Saxena and supported by the occasional left arm spin of Jonathan Miles, they took control of the match.

Champion went for a composed 56 while Hewitt fell on 26 and more perished fairly quickly.

And while Connor Emerton (25) and Matthew Grant (17) took WGC past 200, the run rate had slowed considerably and they were always going to fall short.

White made sure though with four wickets in six balls as WGC were all out for 210.

They host Hertford on Saturday.