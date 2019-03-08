Advanced search

No separating Potters Bar and WGC after derby cracker

PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 06 August 2019

Potters Bar V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar V WGC . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City served up a superb advert for the Herts Cricket League Premier Division with a pulsating and at times feisty derby clash that finally ended in a draw.

Potters Bar V WGC - Connor Emerton bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

There was plenty to delight the watching supporters at The Walk with exciting batting, accurate bowling and even a

couple of moments of controversy.

couple of moments of controversy.

Potters Bar V WGC - Steve Gale batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn won the toss and skipper Andy Nolan adopted the tried and tested method of fielding first, forcing Potters Bar to make all the running against a side who had lost just twice in the last 22 league games.

Potters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The hosts lost Charlie Scott early as he snicked a Connor Emerton delivery behind but Steve Gale and Rehan Hassan bedded in and batted nicely as the visitors, although bowling some tidy stuff, struggled for wickets.

Potters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The stand of 126 was the first century partnership scored against WGC this season and at 142-1 the momentum was with the Bar.

Potters Bar V WGC - Steve Gale batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Gale was finally removed by Simon Bridgewater for a solid 63 off 101 balls and WGC's spin bowlers started to regain control of the game.

Potters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan and Steve Gale batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan and Steve Gale batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hassan continued to bat impressively and was supported by Rishi Patel, James Scott and Thilan Walallawita, who hit 26 off 10 balls before being well caught by a diving Matthew Grant on the boundary off the bowling of Owais Shah, who was the best of the visiting bowlers on 2-52.

Potters Bar V WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The number three batsmen continued on his merry way though to a maiden club century and was unbeaten on 109 from a patient 186 balls as the home side finished on 259-6 from their 60 overs.

Potters Bar V WGC - Simon Bridgewater bowling for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar got an early breakthrough when Louis Champion was caught off a Walallawita delivery but Shah (75) and Dan Blacktopp (43) repaired the damage with a stylish 105 partnership of their own.

Potters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Their departure, Shah's via a wonderful direct hit from the boundary by Walallawita, left them on 131-3 but still in touch with the run rate and James Southgate (35) and Nolan (37) hit a run-a-ball partnership of 61 to leave WGC needing 58 to win off 45 balls.

Potters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A tense finish looked on the cards but the loss of the WGC pair took the momentum out of the innings and they settled for a winning draw, secured by Emerton in the final over, Welwyn ending on 238-9.

Potters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - WGC celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Walallawita took 3-81 and there was 3-68 for Luke Chapman.

Potters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result keeps Welwyn top although their lead over Radlett is now down to just seven points.

Potters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar V WGC - Rehan Hassan batting for Potters Bar. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bar meanwhile remain third, a further 27 points behind but 46 clear of fifth-placed Harpenden and still looking good for a play-off berth.

