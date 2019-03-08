Delayed Commodore's Cup finally runs to delight of Annette Walter

Annette Walter (left) leads the way as she retained the Commodore's Cup at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Archant

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club were finally able to get their Commodore's Cup event run after high winds forced them to postpone for a week - but only after heavy fog had lifted from Stanborough Lakes.

Annette Walter retained the Commodore's Cup at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

The wind improved as the day went on with the destination of the trophy decided by two one-hour pursuit races.

Both were won by Annette Walter who was one of the first boats away and was never caught.

Alan Campbell, Roger Morse and Patrick Rohart in their bigger boats fought for the podium positions without getting close to the winner in either race, their compensation a bottle of wine.

The Backbone Tankard, which goes to the highest place helm who has not won a silver trophy event in the last five years, was won by Shaun Smale.

Fog over Stanborough Lake delayed the start of the Commodore's Cup at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club.

Most were put off by the weather and the fleet's numbers were reduced further when youngsters Oscar and Ned pulled out before the end.

After warming up they were rewarded with a box of Heroes for their effort.