Kempton storms from back of the grid to take podium spot

David Kempton took his BMW from last to third at Donington Park. - Credit: STEVE JONES

Welwyn Garden City racer David Kempton landed a podium place in the BMWCCR Championship after a storming charge through the field.

He had begun in 28th position but managed to pass five cars for each of the first few laps to get himself up to third by the chequered flag in race one at Donington Park.

He said: " We had issues getting there for qualifying so we had to get into another qualifying session and do three laps just for me to be allowed to start from the back of the grid.

"It's a new car and we only had one day testing at Donington testing to set the car up but we hit the sweet spot. The car was on rails.

"To finish third was amazing. A massive thanks goes out the the boys for putting in hours of work to get us here today. Without them, I don't race.

"We've got a great team and with SMARTFI livery on the car looks fantastic."

Race two was going even better with Kempton sitting second on lap six but a small breakage meant he had to retire.