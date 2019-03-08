Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Datchworth's Tom Rutter tops the British rankings with mammoth javelin throw

PUBLISHED: 14:31 25 May 2019

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.

Archant

A schoolboy from Datchworth is making a huge statement in the world of athletics after storming to the top of the UK rankings.

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.

Tom Rutter, who goes to Richard Hale School in Hertford, has only been competing for a few years but thanks to personal best throws in both the javelin and the shot, he is now among the very best in the country for his age.

The 12-year-old's efforts with the javelin, a throw of 44.94 metres, earned him a gold medal and obliterated the county championship record.

It also sent him briefly to the top of the UK standings for this year.

His put of 8.44m in the shot added a silver county medal to his haul.

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.

The modest Hertford & Ware Combines Athletic Club youngster said javelin is his favourite event and that he knew he was on for a PB.

He said: "As soon as I threw the javelin I knew it might be a PB and so I was really pleased when they gave me the distance.

"The shot PB was great as I had only just finished throwing the javelin."

Most Read

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Most Read

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Datchworth’s Tom Rutter tops the British rankings with mammoth javelin throw

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals.

Camel racing back at Northaw this late May Bank Holiday

Racing camels. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Alexey Stiop

Herts crime commissioner calls for law changes surrounding knife and violent crime

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

EU Elections: Welwyn Hatfield turnout up

The European Union flag.

Over a hundred crack cocaine wraps seized in Hatfield

Crack Cocaine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists