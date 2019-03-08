Datchworth's Tom Rutter tops the British rankings with mammoth javelin throw

Tom Rutter of Datchworth set a personal best in both the javelin and shot put and picked up both gold and silver county championship medals. Archant

A schoolboy from Datchworth is making a huge statement in the world of athletics after storming to the top of the UK rankings.

Tom Rutter, who goes to Richard Hale School in Hertford, has only been competing for a few years but thanks to personal best throws in both the javelin and the shot, he is now among the very best in the country for his age.

The 12-year-old's efforts with the javelin, a throw of 44.94 metres, earned him a gold medal and obliterated the county championship record.

It also sent him briefly to the top of the UK standings for this year.

His put of 8.44m in the shot added a silver county medal to his haul.

The modest Hertford & Ware Combines Athletic Club youngster said javelin is his favourite event and that he knew he was on for a PB.

He said: "As soon as I threw the javelin I knew it might be a PB and so I was really pleased when they gave me the distance.

"The shot PB was great as I had only just finished throwing the javelin."